Mindtickle Unveils New AI Innovations at Elevate Summit to Close the GTM Execution Gap

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the market-leading revenue enablement platform, announced a major expansion of its AI capabilities at Elevate, its inaugural annual customer summit in Chicago. The new suite of AI-powered features, including personalized Real Deal AI Role Plays, AI Deal Guides, and AI Content Creation, empowers GTM teams to turn strategy into action and ensure sellers are ready for every customer interaction.

Mindtickle's vision is to give every GTM professional an AI-powered teammate, moving beyond training to deliver hyper-personalized support and insights directly in their workflow. This builds on more than a decade of innovation across the Mindtickle platform, which already integrates training, coaching, content management, and conversational insights.

"Selling has never been more challenging, and enablement teams are under growing pressure to drive seller productivity and revenue growth," said Krishna Depura, Co-founder and CEO of Mindtickle. "The core challenge is bridging the gap between strategic plans and frontline execution. Enablement is that bridge, and our AI platform provides the power to move faster and smarter. We are transforming the impact enablement teams have on their GTM organizations, ensuring every seller has the guidance, content, and practice to win deals faster."

The announcements address critical challenges in seller preparedness, deal execution, and content creation:

Real Deal AI Role Plays: Hyper-Personalized Practice at Scale

Mindtickle, a pioneer in AI Role Plays with over 1.5 million completed by its users, is taking this capability to the next level. The new feature automatically generates role play scenarios that are personalized for individual sellers and specific to their actual deals.

Realism in Practice: Leveraging agentic AI, the system pulls in current deal context from CRM, buyer engagement signals, persona information, and notes to create a highly realistic, in-the-moment practice environment.

Leveraging agentic AI, the system pulls in current deal context from CRM, buyer engagement signals, persona information, and notes to create a highly realistic, in-the-moment practice environment. Targeted Feedback and Guidance: Sellers receive precise, real-time feedback, a "golden pitch" for successful conversation pathways, and key skills to improve.

Sellers receive precise, real-time feedback, a "golden pitch" for successful conversation pathways, and key skills to improve. Continuous Improvement: Insights from role plays flow into a dedicated seller dashboard, tracking patterns over time and ensuring future recommended practice is tailored to address specific skill gaps and drive long-term competency development.

AI Deal Guides: Guiding Sellers to the Next Best Action

The new AI Deal Guides act as an intelligent co-pilot, guiding sellers with the exact actions needed to progress a deal, ensuring no opportunity is missed and strategy is executed flawlessly.

Workflow Integration: Sellers receive timely nudges in their flow of work (e.g., Slack or Teams) when a deal changes, directing them to a comprehensive Deal View.

Sellers receive timely nudges in their flow of work (e.g., Slack or Teams) when a deal changes, directing them to a comprehensive Deal View. Intelligent Deal Summary: The Deal View brings together fragmented data—CRM information, call themes, and buyer engagement signals—to provide a full summary, key milestones, competitor intelligence, and insights on the buying committee.

The Deal View brings together fragmented data—CRM information, call themes, and buyer engagement signals—to provide a full summary, key milestones, competitor intelligence, and insights on the buying committee. Actionable Guidance: Beyond information, the system recommends the Next Best Action, offering strategies for objection handling or suggesting recommended content to move the deal forward, all tied back to the customer's value proposition and goals.

AI Content Creation: Rapid, Engaging Enablement Assets

To accelerate the creation of impactful enablement experiences, Mindtickle introduced AI Content Creation for video.

Document-to-Video Workflow: Enablement teams can now create a fully customized, narrated enablement video from a dense text document or PDF with a simple workflow.

Enablement teams can now create a fully customized, narrated enablement video from a dense text document or PDF with a simple workflow. Customization and Speed: The system generates a preview with chapters, associated visualizations, and a fully narrated script. Users can easily customize the script, change the AI avatar, edit on-screen text, and modify visuals before generating the final, engaging video—all without relying on external vendors or resources.

AI Custom Docs: Governance Meets Hyper-Personalization

Mindtickle also announced AI Custom Docs, a powerful enhancement to its content management system designed to eliminate the trade-off between content personalization and compliance. This feature empowers sellers to create hyper-personalized, on-brand collateral instantly, ensuring consistent, high-quality messaging across every opportunity.

Instant Personalization at Scale: Content administrators can designate approved assets as smart templates by setting variables (e.g., company name, deal size, or opportunity owner). This enables sellers to auto-customize documents to the specifics of any deal in seconds.

Content administrators can designate approved assets as smart templates by setting variables (e.g., company name, deal size, or opportunity owner). This enables sellers to auto-customize documents to the specifics of any deal in seconds. Workflow Integration: Integrated directly into the new AI Deal Guides, the customization process is automatic. When a Deal Guide recommends content, the seller clicks to auto-populate the smart template using live data from the CRM and deal context, significantly reducing manual effort.

Integrated directly into the new AI Deal Guides, the customization process is automatic. When a Deal Guide recommends content, the seller clicks to auto-populate the smart template using live data from the CRM and deal context, significantly reducing manual effort. Governed Content Assembly: Beyond auto-population, AI Custom Docs enables sellers to further personalize presentations by using natural language prompts to search for and add additional marketing-approved slides. This ensures that even customized presentations are built exclusively from compliant, on-brand collateral.

This new capability strikes a critical balance, giving sellers the agility to win deals with personalized content while maintaining the strict governance and brand consistency required by marketing and compliance teams.

AI That Powers Strategy to Execution

Mindtickle's new AI offerings are built on a next-generation agentic AI platform, ensuring enterprise-grade data intelligence, governance, and security, and deep integration with the existing revenue ecosystem.

"For over a decade, Mindtickle has helped organizations prepare their sellers to win," said Deepak Diwaker, Co-founder and COO of Mindtickle. "Our new agentic AI-first platform is architected to continually evolve with the latest AI innovations, enabling specialized agents to act as intelligent teammates within every seller's workflow. This is how we power the last mile between strategy and execution, ensuring every customer interaction creates impact."

The new features are rolling out to customers with specific beta programs in place for immediate testing and adoption. Mindtickle remains committed to helping enablement teams move faster and smarter with AI powering every step from strategy to execution.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the leading AI-powered revenue enablement platform to help revenue teams sell smarter, coach more effectively, and engage modern buyers. With AI and a unified data approach, teams get always-on help with every deal, personalized learning to improve skills, and performance insights to drive more revenue. Mindtickle is recognized by customers and industry analysts as an innovative market leader and ranked #1 by G2 for sales onboarding and training. To learn more or get started today, visit www.mindtickle.com.

SOURCE Mindtickle