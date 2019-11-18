Mindtree Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Level 5 for Capabilities in Product Development and Services

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been appraised at Level 5 in the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® V2.0, which represents a proven commitment to high quality software development processes and delivery standards. Mindtree is one of the first IT organizations to be globally recognized for the suite's Development and Services views.

Mindtree is a pioneer in optimizing and integrating standards and has demonstrated its full commitment for continuous process improvements and quality since its inception. The CMMI V2.0 appraisal further highlights Mindtree's capabilities in developing quality products and solutions that meet the needs of customers and end users, and its ability to effectively deliver quality service offerings that meet market and customer needs. Mindtree is one of the first IT organizations to be certified at Level 5 for both the Services Model and Development Model views simultaneously.

"Implementing successful and sustainable practices requires following internationally accepted standards and getting the necessary assurance from an independent agency," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD of Mindtree. "At a time when new technologies and new delivery methodologies are a norm, it was only logical for us to test ourselves on the new age framework of CMMI 2.0. This Level 5 assessment emphasizes the high level of rigor in data and metrics-driven practices we follow and validates our delivery methodologies, systems and governance."

The CMMI V2.0 product suite enables organizations to analyze and appraise internal operations, and helps organizations measure their capabilities against best practices, pinpoint areas of improvement and achieve higher performance. An appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 5 indicates that an organization continually improves their processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance.

QAI India Limited was Mindtree's appraisal partner in the maturity journey.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries and 35 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

For more information, contact:

INDIA

Swetha Ganesan

Mindtree Ltd

+91-9789061981

Swetha.Ganesan@mindtree.com



UNITED STATES

Erik Arvidson

Matter

+1-978-518-4542

mindtree@matternow.com

EUROPE

Edward Stevenson

Hotwire

+44-783-459-7877

Edward.Stevenson@hotwireglobal.com

SOURCE Mindtree