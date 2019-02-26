Mindtree Inaugurates Silicon Valley Reimagination Center to Help Clients Look Beyond Digital

BANGALORE, India and ALVISO, California, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree has inaugurated its new Silicon Valley Reimagination Center with the objective of collaborating with the best of the valley ecosystem - including its thriving startups, world leading academic institutions and innovation centers of large technology partners - for the benefit of its global clients. The center is designed to help Mindtree's clients look beyond the current generation of digital technologies to fundamentally reimagine their business models, processes, offerings and experiences with a focus on modern artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It will host board of directors, CxOs, and operational teams to drive highly impactful business reimagination initiatives. The center will also be the hub for Mindtree's high-tech and media business that serves some of the pioneering companies driving the adoption of beyond digital technologies.

Many enterprises that have done successful digital transformation initiatives are wondering what is next. Advances in modern AI technologies have created an exciting opportunity to transform business processes, liberating human talent for more creative purposes by going beyond just digitization. The core systems of many enterprises are decades-old and have been enhanced with digital techniques like API-fication to support digital transformation initiatives. However, enterprises have an urgent need to rebuild core enterprise systems with micro-services and server-less architectures where security and AI are woven into the very fabric of these systems. Further, the combination of the internet of things (IoT) and modern AI is creating the opportunity for many industrial enterprises to rebuild their business models, business processes and products. Enterprises need the support of the world's best technology ecosystem and talent to drive these reimagination initiatives.

"Mindtree was born digital and is an established leader in the digital space," said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. "We are being proactive in looking at what comes beyond digital and helping contextualize it for the benefit of our global clients. We have the unique advantage of serving some of the world's most advanced technology providers and working collaboratively with newly emerging startups, as well as world leading academic institutions that are doing cutting-edge research in these areas. We expect our Silicon Valley Reimagination Center to be at the forefront of the next wave of reimagination that comes beyond digital by leveraging these advantages."

"Our global clients in many industries are wondering, 'What would a Silicon Valley startup company do if they were entering our industry today,'" said Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President for Mindtree's Enterprise Reimagination business. "Having already completed several digital transformation initiatives, they see further opportunities for competitive advantage that AI, blockchain, IoT, quantum computing and other emerging technologies offer, and don't want to be left behind. Our new Silicon Valley Reimagination Center has created an exciting space for our global clients to work closely with the best of the Silicon Valley ecosystem, help them connect the dots, and achieve that vision."

Mindtree has established partnerships with a growing network of Silicon Valley startups. Additionally, Mindtree in July 2018 established an endowed faculty scholar position in artificial intelligence at Stanford University's School of Engineering. The position is designed to further accelerate the development of AI to solve complex problems. Engagements in the new center will combine these with world class business domain knowledge, technology, creativity and contextual knowledge of client businesses and systems to drive reimagination initiatives in a consulting-led approach.

Mindtree's March 13 inauguration event had several notable attendees including Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise; Prof. Jennifer Widom, Dean of School of Engineering at Stanford; Ambassador Sanjay Panda, Consul General of India: and representatives of elected officials from both the U.S Congress and the California legislature, and leaders from Mindtree's clients and partners.

