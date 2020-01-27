Mindtree Named a Market Leader in Digital Business Solutions and Services by ISG

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced it has been recognized as a market leader in digital business solutions in the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

According to the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services Report for the U.S., Mindtree was among the leading providers in Digital Backbone Managed Services (Midmarket), and Digital Product Lifecycle Services (Midmarket).

"Customer experience is a prominent point of discussion for every business," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Global Leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "By using leading vendors to understand customer behaviors, leading companies can design interactions that influence the customer decision to buy or commit to a brand."

The ISG report noted that Mindtree offers "smart services based on robust tools, including AI and analytics, to provide a streamlined digital backbone."

"Our strong ability in understanding customer challenges backed by our deep expertise in applying digital technologies effectively to address those problems, have enabled us to deliver meaningful business outcomes for our customers," said Sreedhar Bhagavatheeswaran, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Business at Mindtree. "This recognition from ISG demonstrates that Mindtree's deep investment in customer relationships and collaboration efforts is truly a key differentiator in the market."

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. outlines the capabilities of 39 of providers across seven quadrants. The series draws insights on service provider capabilities from focused surveys, briefings, interviews with providers, input from ISG advisors, ISG benchmarking data, and data drawn from the ISG Contracts Knowledgebase™ and ISG Engagement Database™. The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

You can view the complete report here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Mindtre

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 300+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

