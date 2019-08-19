Mindtree Named U.K Market Leader in SAP HANA® and Leonardo Services by ISG

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized as a leading provider of SAP HANA® and SAP Leonardo products and services in the U.K. by technology research and advisory firm ISG.

Mindtree received the highest ranking of "Leader" across all four quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ U.K 2019 Report, including:

SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Transformation

SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations

SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Managed Services

SAP Leonardo Transformation

The annual ISG Provider Lens study is a comprehensive, objective analysis and evaluation of service providers. The report covers the global SAP HANA and Leonardo market and examines products and services available in the U.S, Germany, the U.K, Brazil and the Nordic countries. Mindtree is credited for its partnership-based approach, experience-based industry accelerators, and expertise in serving U.K customers, as evidenced by a 400 percent U.K client growth in the last year.

ISG also named Mindtree a "Leader" in the Nordic countries for SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations, SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Managed Services and SAP Leonardo Transformation. Mindtree received a "Rising Star" ranking for SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations in the U.S. market and SAP Cloud Platform Support Services globally.

Mindtree's overall key strengths cited by ISG include:

Next-gen SAP Cloud Platform services : Mindtree's investments in emerging technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, help clients transform their business. The cornerstone of this service is Mindtree's AI Assured Delivery program, the company's data-driven, real-time approach to project management powered by SAP conversational AI technologies.

: Mindtree's investments in emerging technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, help clients transform their business. The cornerstone of this service is Mindtree's AI Assured Delivery program, the company's data-driven, real-time approach to project management powered by SAP conversational AI technologies. Industry-focused solutions : Mindtree provides business optimization and cost reduction applications for numerous industries, including its on-time and in-full (MOTIF) order fulfillment suite that was one of the first certified industry accelerators on SAP Leonardo. The suite assists consumer packaged goods companies with supply chain optimization and visibility.

: Mindtree provides business optimization and cost reduction applications for numerous industries, including its on-time and in-full (MOTIF) order fulfillment suite that was one of the first certified industry accelerators on SAP Leonardo. The suite assists consumer packaged goods companies with supply chain optimization and visibility. Strong partner ecosystem: Mindtree's multiple partnerships with cloud hyperscalers and software vendors expand and enhance its capabilities in the SAP Cloud Platform and its application.

"Mindtree's differentiated expertise and skillset in SAP services, both in the U.K and globally, allows organizations to quickly scale and bring innovation across the enterprise," said Arun Rangaraju, Senior Vice President and Global head of Mindtree's Enterprise Apps business. "ISG's continued recognition further validates our strategic focus on developing new SAP-focused service capabilities and accelerators that help our clients drive competitive advantage and run as an intelligent and data-driven enterprise."

"Mindtree is an SAP Gold partner, and is considered a market leader in the U.K.," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The majority of Mindtree's certified SAP professionals and implementations are in the U.K., and it has more contracts in the U.K. than any other service provider. Mindtree has the strength and scale to deliver SAP consulting and implementation services in the U.K., and its use of accelerators to provide quick turnaround is commendable."

The ISG report comes on the heels of the launch of Mindtree's latest industry accelerator, QuikDeploy, an IP-driven approach to helping customers maximize their use of the SAP Solution Manager. Serving as the central command console within an organization's SAP landscape, QuikDeploy reduces the amount of time, effort and cost it takes to manage and operate SAP applications effectively.

Access the full reports here.

