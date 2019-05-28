Mindtree Opens Atlanta Delivery Center

BANGALORE, India and ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree has inaugurated its latest U.S.-based Delivery Center in Alpharetta, GA, a 10,000 square foot space dedicated to serving the needs of clients in the Greater Atlanta region. Mindtree's newest on-shore center provides a local presence near strategic clients and partners, as well as access to further leverage the expertise of technical experts in the region's workforce.

The Atlanta Delivery Center is Mindtree's third major office opening in the U.S. in 2019, following recent expansions in both Silicon Valley and Minneapolis. It's part of Mindtree's adaptable approach of providing expert on-shore centers of excellence to complement off-shore teams, offering clients and strategic partners highly collaborative and inclusive environments that enable accelerated business transformations.

The site is strategically placed for easy access, on Georgia State Route 400. In addition to being an international travel hub, the Greater Atlanta region has a strong ecosystem of technical education, including Georgia Tech, Emory University, University of Georgia and Georgia State University, accelerating Mindtree's recruiting efforts and roster of talented Mindtree Minds.

"The Atlanta Delivery Center's talent and infrastructure further allows us to maximize our value and responsiveness to our clients," said Paul Gottsegen, Chief Marketing Officer & Head, Mindtree Americas. "The Greater Atlanta area offers a highly inclusive and diverse living and work environment for our Mindtree Minds, who have an opportunity to do transformative and challenging work."

The May 28 inauguration will include several notable attendees: Dennis T. Brown, Commissioner of Forsyth County Administration; an ISG analyst; and other leaders from Mindtree's clients and partners. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting, followed by an office tour and key note speech.

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping Global 2000 corporations marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital' in 1999, more than 340 enterprise clients rely on our deep domain knowledge to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating across 17 countries, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 20,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds.'

