Mindtree Recognized as an Innovator by Avasant in Intelligent Automation Services

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized as an 'Innovator' in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2019 report. The report identifies digital leaders that demonstrate innovation and maturity with their intelligent automation offerings, such as robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots.

The report cites Mindtree's strategic partner automation ecosystem, investments in collaborative digital innovation centers and competency in reimagining traditional enterprise processes.

The report also recognizes Mindtree's practice maturity and global automation initiatives across industries, including:

Its global digital innovation centers in Bangalore , New Jersey and Silicon Valley to promote collaboration with customers, develop prototypes and pilot solutions faster

, and Silicon Valley to promote collaboration with customers, develop prototypes and pilot solutions faster Integration of AI/ML and RPA to its proprietary platforms like ATLAS™ and CAPE™ to bring in automation, prediction and correction capabilities

Partnerships with Stanford University , the Indian Institute of Science and IIT Madras to support and focus on the next generation of automation research, such as AI, analytics, unstructured data and smart bots

"Mindtree has made concerted investments to advance our automation capabilities through strategic partnerships, research and innovation hubs. This allows us to play an integral role in developing and deploying next generation solutions for our clients," said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. "It's great to see Avasant recognize our deeply ingrained digital culture and automation expertise to bring ideas to fruition and help our customers reimagine enterprise transformation."

"As the intelligent automation industry transitions from simple RPA implementations to complex process automation, Mindtree's automation strategy is moving in tandem with the industry roadmap", said Swapnil Bhatnagar, Research Director, Avasant. "The company offers automation as an integral part of its project delivery using RPA, AI, and analytics and is further developing industry-specific solutions by leveraging its robust partner ecosystem. This project delivery approach, in conjunction with continued investments made in cognitive technologies by its automation business unit has made Mindtree an Innovator in Avasant's Intelligent Automation Services RadarView for 2019"

This is Avasant's second annual report on intelligent automation services, created to address the shift towards digital services that enable enterprise transformation. Avasant's RadarView™ is an independent assessment that reflects the true capabilities of service providers, with a view of evaluating them as long-term partners for digitally evolving global organizations.

Read the complete Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2019 report here.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 18 countries and over 40 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

