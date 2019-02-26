Mindtree Recognized as Rising Star by ISG for its Advanced IT Infrastructure Management Platform

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, New Jersey, February 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report cites Mindtree's highly automated MWATCH platform for simplifying IT infrastructure

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been positioned as a Rising Star for its MWATCH™ integration platform in the service operation and delivery quadrant in the U.S. in the ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report 2019 on Service Integration and Management (SIAM) and IT Service Management (ITSM).

The ISG Provider Lens report compares organizations that support clients through dedicated IT infrastructure services. The offerings range from assessments, design, implementation consulting and extend to full scale implementation and operation services.

"Enterprise IT infrastructures must be built to be more agile, so that they can stay aligned as business priorities change," said Manas Chakraborty, Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Services for Mindtree. "The Mindtree rating reflects the large and sustained investment that we have made to our MWATCH platform, giving our clients an edge to integrate infrastructure and application management so that IT can be more responsive and adapt to business needs."

The ISG report cites Mindtree's strengths as:

'Highly automated through extensive use of BOTs' : MWATCH uses a highly sophisticated architecture where BOTs perform system management tasks, freeing up human workers from time-intensive manual labor. More than 400 BOTs automatically respond to requests from devices or intelligent BOTs built into the system. They perform a variety of tasks, such as auto-discovery, event correlation, incident remediation, self-healing and log processing.

"SIAM and ITSM are 'fundamental pillars' of the digital transformation efforts many companies are undertaking," said Esteban Herrera, Partner and Global Leader of ISG Research. "SIAM providers like Mindtree are helping customers move from labor-intensive IT management processes to highly automated ones," he added. "They are helping their clients create a sustainable business IT environment by highly automating management tasks."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com .

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global IT consulting and services company which helps clients across 17 countries achieve business agility, competitive edge, and growth. We harness the power of Continuous Delivery, our digital expertise, industry knowledge, and research in emerging technologies to drive efficiencies and enable business innovation for over 340 clients. Mindtree is consistently regarded as one of the best places to work. This is a reflection of our entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds' who embody the winning culture that defines our commitment to excellence, innovation, and co-creation. To learn more about us, visit http://www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

