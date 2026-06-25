Mindtrip Partners With Arkansas Tourism to Power Ai-Driven Trip Planning Across the Natural State

From scenic byways to mountain trails, the collaboration helps travelers unlock personalized journeys through Arkansas' landscapes, culture, and outdoor adventure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers people to travel differently, today announced a partnership with Arkansas Tourism, unlocking a more seamless way to discover, personalize, and plan journeys across The Natural State.

From scenic byways to mountain trails, Mindtrip's collaboration with Arkansas Tourism helps travelers unlock personalized journeys through Arkansas' landscapes, culture, and outdoor adventure. Now integrated into https://www.arkansas.com, Mindtrip's conversational AI invites travelers to explore Arkansas on their own terms. By simply entering a question, idea, or interest-whether broad or highly specific, visitors are guided through an intuitive, personalized planning experience tailored to how they want to travel.

Now integrated into https://www.arkansas.com, Mindtrip's conversational AI invites travelers to explore Arkansas on their own terms. By simply entering a question, idea, or interest—whether broad or highly specific, visitors are guided through an intuitive, personalized planning experience tailored to how they want to travel. From family getaways to solo escapes, the platform surfaces experiences that span the rolling hills and clear rivers of the Ozarks, the cultural richness of the Delta, the lakes and energy of the Capital region, and the forested peaks and thermal springs of the Ouachita Mountains.

From there, Mindtrip transforms inspiration into action, generating dynamic itineraries complete with curated visuals, interactive maps, and intelligently sequenced recommendations. The result is a more effortless way to explore Arkansas, with every detail designed around the traveler.

"Arkansas is a destination defined by natural beauty and authentic experiences," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "Through this partnership, travelers can engage more deeply with the state, using AI to uncover the landscapes, stories, and moments that make it so distinctive."

At its core, the collaboration reflects a shared vision: making travel planning more personal, accessible, and inspiring while showcasing the full depth of Arkansas' outdoor adventure, scenic drives, and cultural heritage in a seamless digital experience.

"This tool enhances our ability to support Arkansas' tourism industry by converting interest in our state's outdoor assets and communities into actionable, personalized itineraries. It offers travelers a seamless way to discover and engage with the experiences that set Arkansas apart." - Dalaney Thomas, Director of Arkansas Tourism

Mindtrip for Business partners with destinations worldwide, including Brand USA, The Bahamas, Visit Costa Rica, Discover Puerto Rico, Visit California, Travel Wyoming, Travel Nevada, The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, See Monterey, Visit Orlando, Visit Anaheim, New Orleans & Company, and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About Arkansas Tourism

Arkansas Tourism, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, strives to expand the economic impact of travel and tourism in the state and enhance the quality of life for all Arkansans. The division manages 12 Arkansas Welcome Centers and employs more than 60 staff members across The Natural State. For more information, visit www.arkansas.com.

Media contact:

Rachel Rogers

[email protected]

310-770-4917

SOURCE Mindtrip