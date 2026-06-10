Mindtrip Partners with Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau to Elevate Trip Planning

Mindtrip's AI-powered trip planning unlocks personalized ways to discover Hilton Head Island's coastal beauty and Southern charm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced a partnership with Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau, making it easier for travelers to discover, personalize, and plan unforgettable experiences across Hilton Head Island, a destination known for its unexpected charm and its warm welcoming environment.

Partnership will help travelers discover and plan personalized Hilton Head Island experiences.

Through this partnership, Mindtrip will integrate curated destination content and insights from the Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau into its AI platform, enabling visitors to seamlessly explore the island's beautiful beaches, thriving arts and culture scene, outdoor recreation, and renowned golf offerings. Whether travelers are seeking a quiet stretch of sand, championship-level courses, or family-friendly activities, Mindtrip helps build trip plans that capture the essence of island life.

"Hilton Head Island offers a unique blend of relaxation, recreation, and culture," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "By partnering with the destination, we're giving travelers AI-powered tools to effortlessly uncover the experiences that make the island such a special destination."

Available directly through https://www.hiltonheadisland.org, Mindtrip's conversational AI helps visitors through the planning process by answering questions about their interests, travel dates, and preferences. The platform then generates dynamic itineraries complete with curated photos, interactive maps, distance estimates, and intelligently sequenced stops, making it easy to experience everything from coastal beauty to outdoor adventure and cultural discovery.

"Hilton Head Island is a destination that truly offers something for everyone, from its natural beauty and outdoor recreation to its rich arts and cultural experiences," said Bill Miles, President and CEO of Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau. "Through our partnership with Mindtrip, we're helping travelers easily plan personalized trips that highlight the very best of what the island has to offer."

In addition to partnering with Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau, Mindtrip for Business collaborates with a wide range of destinations, including national tourism organizations such as Brand USA and The Bahamas; U.S. territories like Puerto Rico; state tourism offices including Visit California; regional DMOs such as The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau; and city destinations including Visit Orlando and New Orleans & Company.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About The Hilton Head Island & Bluffton Chamber of Commerce / Visitor & Convention Bureau

As a chamber, we strive daily to meet the needs and surpass the expectations of the communities we support, the more than 1,400 members and our visitors. The results-oriented approach has earned the organization 5-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and as well as the National Chamber of the Year award in 2000, 2006, 2014 and 2025. The Chamber's Visitor & Convention Bureau is also one of less than 200 Destination Marketing Organizations around the world that has achieved accreditation through Destination Marketing Association International.

HiltonHeadChamber.org, HiltonHeadIsland.org

Media Contact

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SOURCE Mindtrip