Mindtrip Partners With Savannah and Tybee Island, GA to Power AI-Driven Trip Planning

From strolls by the iconic fountain in Forsyth Park to Tybee Island escapes, collaboration between Mindtrip and Visit Savannah delivers personalized AI itineraries highlighting Savannah's history, culture, cuisine, and outdoor experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtrip, an AI-powered platform that empowers everyone to travel differently, today announced a partnership with Visit Savannah in Savannah, GA making it easier for travelers to discover, personalize and plan unforgettable adventures across one of the South's most beloved destinations.

Mindtrip has partnered with Visit Savannah making it easier for travelers to discover, personalize and plan unforgettable adventures across one of the South's most beloved destinations. From strolls by the iconic fountain in Forsyth Park to Tybee Island escapes, collaboration between Mindtrip and Visit Savannah delivers personalized AI itineraries highlighting Savannah's history, culture, cuisine, and outdoor experiences.

Through this partnership, Mindtrip will integrate curated destination content and insights from Visit Savannah into its AI platform, enabling visitors to seamlessly explore the city's rich culture, historic charm, culinary scene, and vibrant arts community. Travelers can plan itineraries, discover hidden gems, and navigate Savannah's diverse attractions with ease.

"Savannah is a destination full of character, creativity, and history," said Andy Moss, co-founder and CEO of Mindtrip. "By partnering with Visit Savannah, we're empowering travelers with AI-driven tools that help them uncover the experiences that make the city truly special."

Available directly through https://visitsavannah.com/, Mindtrip's conversational AI guides visitors through the planning process by asking about their interests, travel dates, and preferences. The platform then generates dynamic itineraries complete with curated photos, interactive maps, distance estimates, and intelligently sequenced stops, helping travelers make the most of every moment in the area rich with culture, creativity, impressive restaurants, outdoor adventures and entertainment.

"Savannah has always been a city that rewards curiosity, from its centuries-old history and architecture to its vibrant arts, culinary and outdoor scenes," said Angela Westerfield, Chief Marketing Officer at Visit Savannah. "By partnering with Mindtrip, we're making it easier for travelers to discover the full depth of experiences our destination offers and to plan personalized journeys that capture the true spirit of Savannah."

In addition to partnering with Visit Savannah, Mindtrip for Business partners with a wide range of destinations, including national tourism organizations such as Brand USA, The Bahamas and Visit Costa Rica; U.S. territories like Discover Puerto Rico; state tourism offices including Visit California, Travel Wyoming and Travel Nevada; regional DMOs such as The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and See Monterey; and city destinations including Visit Orlando, Visit Anaheim, New Orleans & Company and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.

To learn more, visit mindtrip.ai/business.

About Mindtrip

Mindtrip is a travel platform that leverages proprietary AI to make travel exciting, easy and fun. Founded in 2023 in Silicon Valley, Mindtrip was developed by serial entrepreneurs and avid travelers who have a deep understanding of technology, trends, and a proven track record of bringing game-changing products to market. The company's founders created Mindtrip, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines conversational AI with a proprietary knowledge base to deliver personalized travel experiences that are accurate, actionable, and all in one place. To learn more about Mindtrip, its founders, and where to access, please visit Mindtrip.ai or on its social channels at https://www.instagram.com/mindtrip.ai/ and https://www.tiktok.com/@mindtrip.ai.

About Visit Savannah:

Visit Savannah is the official destination marketing organization for Savannah and Chatham County. We inspire the world to discover our unique culture, heritage, and experiences, elevating the overall regional economy, enriching our community, and driving a prosperous future. For more information, go to VisitSavannah.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Mindtrip