MindUP Invests in its 13th Portfolio Company: CogMe, a Holistic Solution to Detect and Prevent Delirium

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindUP, Israel's first dedicated digital health incubator, is pleased to welcome CogMe to its family of portfolio companies.

CogMe is developing a platform to reduce cognitive drops in populations at risk, initially focusing on delirium, an acute condition that most commonly arises in an inpatient setting. Using AI, CogMe will provide a comprehensive solution that will analyze cognitive and biological indicators of the individual patient to predict, detect and intervene to prevent cognitive drops.

"Delirium, a prevalent and dangerous sudden state of confusion common in elderly adults, is nearly universally under-recognized and under-treated," noted Liat Feinberg, CEO and co-founder of CogMe. "It often leads to a cascade of events that include patient falls, further complications, extended post-acute care and even death. Naturally, these adverse events also increase the cost of care. We believe that early detection is the key to preventing this deterioration."

Dan Shwarzman, CEO of MindUP, said "CogMe will provide a scalable and sustainable holistic solution, designed to help healthcare providers predict the patient's condition, and prompt intervention to prevent these cognitive drops. We are pleased to have a strong team like co-founders Liat Feinberg and Ilan Ben-Oren join us at MindUP."

About MindUP

MindUP, Israel's first dedicated digital health incubator, is a joint venture of Medtronic, IBM, Pitango Venture Capital, Impact First Investments, and Rambam Medical Center, in collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority. MindUP funds, supports and nurtures early stage digital health projects. MindUP offers its portfolio companies a platform that provides 360 degree support for all their needs, significantly increasing their chances for success.

To learn more:

CogMe

Liat Feinberg

CEO

[email protected]

MindUP:

Maura Rosenfeld

CBO

[email protected]

SOURCE MindUP

Related Links

https://www.mindup.co.il

