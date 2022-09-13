Mindvalley Founder and Bestselling Author Vishen Announces Groundbreaking Third Book, The 6 Phase Meditation Method, Out September 20

1,000 fans to gather in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate book launch on September 17, days before official release

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncertainty, global turmoil, and fear have made meditation and other mindful practices a part of daily routines for many right now. According to FitBit data, meditation was up 2,900 percent during the pandemic. Vishen, New York Times bestselling author and founder of top personal growth brand Mindvalley, is an expert in distilling spiritual and influential techniques into easy-to-understand bestselling books and courses. Now, his highly anticipated third book, THE 6 PHASE MEDITATION METHOD: The Proven Technique to Supercharge Your Mind, Manifest Your Goals and Make Magic in Minutes a Day (On Sale September 20, 2022; Rodale Books), offers a simple, yet totally disruptive take on one of the most widely touted but often misunderstood ancient practices: Meditation. Those who purchase the book will also receive complimentary digital access to Vishen's 6 Phase Meditation Quest which provides a deeper dive into this transformative practice.

The 6 Phase Meditation Method condenses the wisdom of nearly 1,000 neuroscientists, monks, yogis, and meditation experts into a hyper-efficient programming script that readers can run through as they prepare for the day. It's a radical reinvention of meditation that will give readers the tools to:

Become better and kinder versions of themselves

Increase happiness by focusing on love, compassion, gratitude, and peace

Discover their vision for the future, visualize their perfect day, and count their blessings

Seek deeper, more intimate relationships with their loved ones

Make a meaningful impact on the world through their work

This transcendent sequence will produce peak states in just minutes a day, all by following six key phases: love and compassion, happiness and gratitude, peace and forgiveness, vision for your future, mastering your day, and support and blessing. Those who order before September 20th will receive 500 meditations as a bonus.

Vishen's approach to meditation has caught the attention of Grammy award-winning artists, CEOs, and professional athletes in almost every major US sporting league. The 6 Phase Meditation Method has been endorsed by top names including NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez, NBA star Reggie Jackson, Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu (who credits the method with helping her win the US Open in 2019), Jillian Michaels, Jay Shetty, Dr. Shefali, and more.

Already named a Barnes & Noble pre-order bestseller, Vishen and fans will celebrate the launch on September 17 in the downtown Fashion District of Los Angeles at City Market Social House. Also speaking on stage will be Kanye West's life coach Tim Storey, Oprah's relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman, Women of Impact founder Lisa Bilyeu, and manifestation queen Natasha Graziano. Additionally, Mindvalley is thrilled to be partnering with ZenWTR as sponsors for the event. Tickets are available at https://www.mindvalley.com/seminars/vishen .

The 6 Phase Meditation Method is available for pre-order at https://www.mindvalley.com/6 . When you purchase the book, you will gain access via QR code to Vishen's online 6 Phase Meditation Quest, exclusively available to Mindvalley members.

About Mindvalley:

Mindvalley is the world's most powerful transformation platform with a mission to help people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide leading-edge personal growth programs from today's brightest teachers to create a more conscious and connected world. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, brilliant teachers, learning theory and community interaction. Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a collective community of 20 million fans. Visit Mindvalley.com , and follow us on Mindvalley Talks , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube for life-changing teachings.

About Vishen:

Vishen is one of the architects of modern personal growth, elevating many brilliant and recognizable names in the industry. He created Mindvalley, the world's most powerful life transformation platform that now boasts a following of 20 million people across 195 countries.

He has launched and supported hundreds of leading personal growth experts in the last decade, including Marisa Peer, brain coach Jim Kwik, and Dr. Shefali, who have some of the leading programs on the Mindvalley app.

Vishen has written two bestselling books, including The Code Of The Extraordinary Mind , which became No. 1 in the world on Amazon Kindle, and The Buddha and The Badass , which landed in the No. 1 coveted spot on the Wall Street Journal bestseller list. His show, The

Mindvalley Podcast , has more than 22 million downloads and is ranked among the top 5% of all podcasts worldwide.

