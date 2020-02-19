Mindvalley, The World's Fastest Growing Personal Development Brand Takes On The $45.7 Billion Workplace Wellness Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning personal growth leader Mindvalley has quadrupled in revenue since 2016 and is laser-focused on disrupting the multi-trillion dollar global wellness industry. After investing millions into new programs, products and partnerships, Mindvalley announces its newest platform, Mindvalley for Business , and welcomes former Zumba CMO Jeffrey Perlman as Chief Strategy Officer to drive growth across all lines of business.

During his tenure at Zumba, Perlman was responsible for taking the fitness phenomenon from a small infomercial product to the largest branded fitness program in the world. "I have been serving on the board of Mindvalley for two years and have come to see that it will be one of the most important brands in the world. It often reminds me of earlier days at Zumba—when we knew we had magic in a bottle," said Perlman. "Personal development is no longer a fringe activity. We are all looking to improve every aspect of our lives and make an impact in the world."

Mindvalley's best-in-class transformational programs have already proven such impact on individuals. A main driver to recent growth is its proprietary edtech platform Quest, which recently launched in subscription format and is becoming the gold standard in online education, with completion rates that are 500 percent higher than traditional online webinars.The Quest software provides deep dives into all areas of life including diet and health, biohacking, sleep, enhancing intuition, improving relationships, finding life purpose (and much more). More than half-a-million students transformed their lives through Mindvalley programs and 12 million followers across all its marketing channels look to Mindvalley as the main source for improvement in many aspects of their lives.

"I started Mindvalley to help change lives and our growth is surpassing my initial expectations. We have cracked the nut and that is why we are the fastest growing and most impactful personal development education platform out there," said Mindvalley Founder and CEO Vishen Lakhiani. "Moving into workplace wellness is a natural evolution. Far too many spend 70 percent of their waking hours at jobs that don't advance their growth and it has been reported that work-related stress and mental illness now account for over half of work absences, leading to a mental health epidemic. We have proven programs that will change that."

Mindvalley for Business is an employee mentoring platform that provides training and tools that support the three-billion-plus global labor pool, many of whom suffer from stress, low motivation and lack of vision. Currently more than 60 leading employers such as Deloitte, PwC, Cisco, Duracell, and Exxon Mobil, have signed on to give employees access to Mindvalley for Business content and programs.

Mindvalley is available in 195 countries and offers hundreds of hours of free content, all which may be accessed on Mindvalley's website or app (iOS and Android). Visit Mindvalley.com, and follow Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for transformational content and news.

About Mindvalley, Inc.

Mindvalley is the world's leading personal growth education company with a mission to teach wisdom and transformational ideas that our education system ignores. We are creating a more conscious and connected world by teaching people how to become the greatest version of themselves while doing good for the planet. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that creates 5x better results in human transformation by combining leading technology with great storytelling, brilliant teachers, learning theory and community interaction. Mindvalley's international community spans 195 countries and 12 million followers across its media channels and engages nearly half-a-million students on the Mindvalley learning platform each year with a goal to impact One Billion Lives By 2038. Visit Mindvalley.com, and follow us on Mindvalley Talks, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for life-changing teachings.

