MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindWare , an award-winning creator of fun and brainy toys and games, will unveil its 2026 product innovations at New York Toy Fair while marking two major milestones for its bestselling game, Qwirkle™: more than 8 million copies sold worldwide and the 15th anniversary of winning the prestigious Spiel des Jahres, Germany's highest game honor.

Often considered the "Oscars of board games," the award helped propel Qwirkle onto the global stage, introducing millions of families to its accessible yet strategic gameplay.

MindWare Announces 2026 Product Innovations and Celebrates 8 million Qwirkle Games Sold

"2026 is a big year for us," said Jonathan Staruck, General Manager at MindWare. "Alongside exciting new partnerships and products, we're celebrating 8 million Qwirkle games sold and 15 years since winning Spiel des Jahres — a pivotal moment in the brand's growth."

2026 marks the official "Qwirkleversary," honoring a modern classic that continues to bring families and friends together. To commemorate the milestone, MindWare will introduce a special Luxe version along with some anniversary-themed surprises throughout the year.

MindWare's new partnership with NOVA®, the legendary science brand trusted by families, educators and curious minds for more than 50 years, will also be on display. Every kit in the NOVA x MindWare collection is rooted in real science and vetted by NOVA's team, ensuring hands-on experiences that are as accurate as they are exciting. These are the kinds of activities that spark curiosity at the kitchen table, inspire big questions, and turn "How does that work?" into "Let's try it!"

By combining MindWare's expertise in hands-on learning and playful design with NOVA's scientific authority and storytelling, this collection delivers an assortment of science-rooted, curiosity-driven products designed to inspire confidence, creativity and a lifelong love of learning.

We're excited to announce the new NOVA x MindWare Science Kits and Games launching now, with an even bigger expansion rolling out by Q4.

NOVA Squishy Ball Experiment Labs – This hands-on chemistry kit invites young scientists to mix, pour, and experiment as they learn how polymers form and how materials behave in unexpected ways.

– This hands-on chemistry kit invites young scientists to mix, pour, and experiment as they learn how polymers form and how materials behave in unexpected ways. NOVA Obsidian Excavation Lab – Young scientists chip and chisel away at a mysterious obsidian replica to reveal a collection of real gems, rocks and minerals.

– Young scientists chip and chisel away at a mysterious obsidian replica to reveal a collection of real gems, rocks and minerals. NOVA Soap Lab (coming soon!) – Explore molecular science, pigments and the law of volume through hands-on experiments.

– Explore molecular science, pigments and the law of volume through hands-on experiments. NOVA Fantastic Trivia Face Off game (coming soon!) – Packed with over 400 mind-blowing questions and stunning photographs, this fast-paced trivia game turns learning into an exciting competition for the whole family.

Additional 2026 launches include new collaborations with World of Eric Carle and other beloved partners, inventors, and game designers, bringing over 45 all-new items—from games and crafts to activities, books, cards, and more.

MindWare will be exhibiting at New York Toy Fair from February 14-17. Visit Booth #6107 to explore the brand's latest innovations, celebrate Qwirkle, and experience MindWare's most-loved toys and games. Toy Fair is a trade only show.

MindWare products are available at MindWare.com, online, and in specialty toy and gift stores nationwide, with distribution in over 60 countries worldwide. You'll also find MindWare at leading retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Explore the full collection at MindWare.com and follow @mindwaretoys on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About MindWare:

Founded in 1990 as a small retail shop in Minnesota, MindWare has grown into an award-winning creator of imaginative, brain-boosting toys and games. For more than 30 years, we've partnered with toy and game inventors from around the world—scouring far and wide for the most clever, creative, and downright fun finds. From building sets and toddler toys to board games, science kits, crafts, puzzles, pretend play, and STEM favorites, everything we make is designed to spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and turn playtime into discovery.

