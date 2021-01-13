MindWise Innovations Receives Prestigious Brandon Hall Award for Behavioral Healthcare Work with Turner Construction

DEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindWise Innovations, a service of Riverside Community Care that helps corporations, schools, universities, and states reimagine the behavioral health needs of their organizations, has received a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology category. The award recognizes Mindwise Innovations' work with Turner Construction, a North America-based, international construction services company and a leading builder in diverse market segments, on the important topic of building behavioral health and igniting systemic change in the construction industry.

"We say that it's one thing to know what's happening outside the hardhat, it's another thing to know what is happening inside the hardhat," said MindWise Senior Vice President Bryan Kohl. "We're advancing the conversation around employee behavioral health, putting it on par with talking about physical health, and reducing the stigma around seeking help for mental health and substance use issues. Our work with Turner demonstrates that prioritizing behavioral health and fostering psychological safety in the workplace can have a tremendous impact on the health and overall success of workforces today and for generations to come."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts in conjunction with Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries. MindWise's application showcased how their work with Turner is proactively addressing systemic mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention across their organization's current and future workforce. The technologically-informed programs and specialized trainings that MindWise is providing have led to a measurable impact across three of Turner's organizational factions: leadership awareness and education, leveraging existing EAP resources, and igniting a cultural shift in the organization.

