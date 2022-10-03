MindWork Group Opens Psychotherapeutic Intensive Outpatient Program (PIOP)

BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health treatment center MindWork Group has announced the opening of a new Psychotherapeutic Intensive Outpatient Program (PIOP). The PIOP will offer fifteen hours a week of group therapy led by psychiatrists with psychoanalytic training or other advanced psychotherapy training and other experienced clinicians. Patients will also be seen for family therapy, art therapy and several times a week individual therapy in addition to psychopharmacologic evaluation and treatment.

"Our vision is to provide biopsychosocial treatment in a therapeutic community setting for people that can safely manage as outpatients while receiving care," says President and CEO Dr. Thomas Franklin, "A hotel right across the parking lot from our offices makes things easier for out of town patients wanting to avail themselves of care that might not be available in their communities."

"We hope to meet a need that exists in Baltimore and Nationally for comprehensive, thoughtful outpatient care and consultation that is more intensive than most IOP levels of care in the area." Dr. Franklin continues, "Everyone will at some point be touched by disabling mental illness either in themselves or a family member. Excellent care is difficult to obtain in our fragmented healthcare system. At MindWork Group we work as a team with small numbers of patients to achieve the best results by creating a setting for clinicians to do their best work through building relationships with patients and families"

About MindWork Group: MindWork Group provides premiere mental health and substance use disorder treatment for an array of psychiatric and psychological problems including: mood disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, PTSD/trauma, personality disorders, substance use disorders & difficulties with launching into adulthood.

About Dr. Franklin: Dr. Thomas Franklin is a national leader in psychiatry and psychoanalysis. He served as Medical Director of the Retreat at Sheppard Pratt, the premiere program of the prestigious Sheppard Pratt Hospital, and was appointed a member of the American College of Psychiatrists and the Group for the Advancement of Psychiatry. He is President of the Southern Psychiatric Association. Dr. Franklin is a discussion group leader of the American Psychoanalytic Association and has been quoted widely in the areas of substance use disorders, personality disorders, and mental health policy.

Dr. Franklin is board-certified in psychiatry and addiction medicine and is a graduate of the Washington Psychoanalytic Institute and the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and has extensive experience treating professionals, executives, business owners, political leaders, and their families. He is the Founder and serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of MindWork Group. Dr. Franklin treats adolescents and adults, provides clinical supervision, psychiatric consultation, executive coaching, and organizational consulting.

