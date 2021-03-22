Mindworks Introduces Template-Based Playable Ad Builder to Its Playturbo Platform

New Playturbo feature: playable ad templates Many brands and advertisers across all major markets and verticals have started implementing playable ads into their marketing stacks, thanks to their strong results across all relevant KPIs. Playable ads have seen rapid adoption, but production costs posed a significant challenge, particularly in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected campaign budgets. With this in mind, the Mindworks Creative Studio built added a new tool for the Playturbo platform designed to tackle production costs.

The new tool added to Playturbo offers advertisers a large library of high-quality playable templates that will speed up production time while decreasing production costs. The ever-growing library has an intuitive, easy-to-use UI and features a wide range of playable ad templates to cater to all mobile advertising categories on the market.

Leveraging playable ad templates for sustainable growth

This new feature has several key advantages for advertisers using playable ads in their campaigns, all of which are designed to generate stronger campaign results at reduced costs:

1. Wide range of premium templates. Playturbo will constantly update the template catalog, giving advertisers an ever-growing range of playable ad templates to choose from.

2. No coding skills required. An intuitive platform that helps advertisers from all verticals build the playable ads that are right for them and their product without the need to learn how to code.

3. Fully customizable. Advertisers have the flexibility to customize the playable ads down to the most granular level, all in a matter of seconds.

4. Compatible with major ad networks. The playable ads created from these templates can be exported and deployed across all the major ad networks on the market including Mintegral, Facebook, Google, Unity, AppLovin, Vungle, TikTok, and more.

5. Cost-effective. Advertisers using this service will gain access to all playable templates at a low price, including any new templates that will be added in the future.

"Playable ads are essentially the best-performing ad formats on the market, so it makes sense that more and more advertisers are including them into their mobile campaigns," said Stella Zhu, Creative Director at Mindworks. "Playturbo's playable templates enable advertisers to lower production costs and optimize the production process, resulting in stronger and more sustainable campaign ROI."

Register now and get a discount

If you would like to try Playturbo's new templated playables, then make sure you register your interest and the Mindworks team will get in touch with you as soon as possible. What's more, if you sign up now, you'll get a 10% discount, so make sure you don't miss out and register today!

About Mindworks

Mindworks is a digital creative agency under the leading mobile advertising platform Mintegral. Mindworks is dedicated to providing one-stop creative marketing services, multi-style creative content and multi-dimensional creative data analysis for global advertisers. By using its vast creative experience, the Mindworks team has helped advertisers make better marketing decisions and significantly increase their ROI as a result.

As one of the largest creative teams in the industry, Mindworks is trusted by over 100 of the biggest game developers and brands in the world including Voodoo, Outfit7, Netease, Lion Studios, Madbox, Good Job Games, MarkApp, Zynga, Glu, Lilith Games, Leiting Games, Sony Pictures, and more. Learn more about Mindworks at www.mindworks-creative.com.

