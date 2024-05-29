Mindy B. Young Joins Huntsman Mental Health Foundation as Assistant Vice President of Giving

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Mental Health Foundation (HMHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mindy B. Young as Assistant Vice President of Giving. In this role Mindy will manage the foundation's fundraising strategy, development, and execution, and lead corporate fundraising efforts in the Mountain West.

Mindy B. Young

"Mindy brings an impressive background in academia, fundraising, culture and team building, and is an all-around brilliant leader," said Becky Pickle, CEO, Huntsman Mental Health Foundation. "We know that the mental health and substance use disorder landscape in Utah and across our nation will be directly impacted by Mindy's keen ability to organize passionate individuals and organizations to fund our critical vision."

With a career spanning more than two decades in philanthropy, fundraising, education, advocacy, and the arts, Young joins HMHF from Equality Utah, where she served as Managing Director for the past nine years. During her tenure, she spearheaded the innovation, development, and direction of multiple notable programs and education efforts, and produced numerous large-scale fundraising events, including their annual Allies Gala, which featured prominent figures such as Gloria Steinem, Billy Porter, and the Indigo Girls.

"I am thrilled to join the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation team and contribute to the mission of promoting mental health awareness and support," said Mindy. "I look forward to leveraging my background in fundraising, donor relations, and advocacy to raise funds for revolutionary research, community resources, and suicide prevention. Together, we will make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and communities across the state of Utah and beyond."

At HMHF, Mindy will employ her strategic vision to create innovative, large-scale fundraising campaigns and help drive transformative impact in mental health. Known for her networking prowess and community engagement, Mindy will be pivotal in building strong partnerships with corporate sponsors, academic institutions, philanthropists, and community stakeholders.

Throughout her career, Mindy has engaged with audiences of all ages, from young students to seasoned professionals, empowering them to leverage their unique strengths to drive positive change as a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach. Her passion for fostering inclusive environments and commitment to diversity and inclusion are evident in her work with Equality Utah. There, she designed and implemented the Business Equality Leader program which certified more than 40 Utah companies, including Ancestry, Instructure, and the Utah Jazz, generating significant annual revenue for the organization. Her dedication to education and advocacy has earned her recognition, including the prestigious Coca-Cola Distinguished Educator Award and the Best in State for Teaching accolade.

Young's appointment as Assistant Vice President of Giving signifies Huntsman Mental Health Foundation's commitment to innovation and collaboration in the field of mental health and wellness.

About Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

Huntsman Mental Health Foundation supports Huntsman Mental Health Institute and its mission to transform mental health care through community, research, clinical, and education initiatives. Huntsman Mental Health Foundation is working toward a world where mental wellness is accessible to all and where funding is not an obstacle on the path to well-being by leveraging the power of philanthropic support to break down the barriers that hinder mental wellness, both regionally and nationally. Learn more at: hmhf.org and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

