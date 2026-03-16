Mindy Finn Joins Forward Party as VP, Advancement

Former Independent Vice Presidential Candidate and Experienced Third Party Leader Joins Forward as National Momentum Grows for Independent Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forward Party today announced that Mindy Finn will join the organization as Vice President of Advancement, bringing her extensive experience in politics, digital strategy, and coalition-building to the growing movement of voters seeking practical solutions and leadership beyond the two-party system.

Finn's joining Forward reflects the party's commitment to building a durable political infrastructure that expands choices for voters and supports independent-minded candidates and officials at every level of government. As frustration with the current political system grows, Forward is working to create new pathways for leaders who want to solve problems instead of defending party lines.

"Mindy understands what millions of Americans already feel: our political system isn't giving voters the leadership and choices they deserve," said Forward Party CEO Lindsey Drath. "She has spent her career building coalitions, strengthening democratic institutions, and creating new pathways for independent leadership. At a moment when so many voters are looking beyond the two-party status quo, Mindy brings exactly the kind of strategic vision and movement-building experience Forward needs to continue growing."

A pioneer in digital media and politics, Finn has spent more than two decades building movements, coalitions, and institutions across political divides. Her work has consistently focused on strengthening democratic institutions and expanding opportunities for leaders who want to serve their communities without being constrained by partisan purity tests.

As a strategist for George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, Finn gained firsthand insight into the inner workings of the American political system. Her 2016 campaign for Vice President as an independent candidate helped spark national conversations about expanding political competition and giving voters more choices.

Finn later co-founded Stand Up Republic, an organization dedicated to defending constitutional democracy, and founded Citizen Data, a research and data platform focused on strengthening democratic institutions and advancing practical policy solutions.

Her work reflects a growing reality in American politics: millions of voters believe the current system is not giving them the leadership or choices they deserve. The demand for more representation, more accountability, and more competition in politics is no longer a fringe sentiment but a widely shared one.

"Too many Americans feel stuck between two parties that reward division more than progress," said Finn. "The Forward Party offers a different path. It is the long-overdue political home for voters who want solutions-focused leaders and a future that works for everyone."

As Vice President of Advancement, Finn will lead development and fundraising strategy while working closely with party leadership and candidates to ensure the Forward Party continues expanding its national footprint. In this role, she will oversee donor engagement, fundraising operations, and long-term growth planning to help position the organization for sustained growth.

Finn's addition comes as the Forward Party continues to build momentum nationwide by recruiting candidates, expanding ballot access, and supporting leaders committed to ethical leadership and practical problem-solving.

Contact:

Natalie Medved

7248253484

[email protected]

SOURCE Forward Party