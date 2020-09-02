Mindy Joslin Joins Growing Team at Newfront Insurance

"We're delighted to have Ms. Joslin join our team," said Word. "In 2020 we've enjoyed significant growth in our cannabis practice across California's Central Valley, Bay Area, and Emerald Triangle. Ms. Joslin's base in San Diego provides us a platform for extending our reach southwards and ensures that we have the local knowledge to provide the best possible client experience."

Joslin has spent her entire career in insurance, first focused on mitigating risk for high net worth customers, before moving into the commercial and cannabis sectors. Driving her decision to join Newfront was the firm's focus on building technology to improve the customer experience as well the firm's modern, employee-centric culture. "The technology, innovation, and customer-centricity that drives Newfront simplifies processes and drives far more value to customers. Newfront is clearly the brokerage that is best prepared to handle the risks of the future and so made the most sense as a home for my clients."

Newfront is a fast-growing, independently owned insurance brokerage with offices throughout California. It was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

