Mindy Kaling and Andie Swim Announce the Launch of "Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie" Collection

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindy Kaling and leading swimwear brand Andie announce the launch of their second joint venture: "Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie," building on the success of their previous collaboration. Now available, this exciting collection comprises 51 SKUs, featuring chic coverups, the best of summer camp swag, and beloved favorites such as Andie's iconic The Malibu One Piece and The Marco One Piece, which was an exclusive new style created by Mindy herself.

Photo Credit: Ari Michelson

Mindy Kaling's vibrant flair meets the carefree spirit of summer camp in this collection, offering a diverse array of swimwear priced from $52 to $128. From innovative designs to reimagined classics, this line ensures there's something for everybody. True to Andie's commitment to inclusivity, the collection spans sizes XS to 3X, with options catering to long torsos.

Reflecting on the partnership, Mindy Kaling remarked, "After the overwhelming response we received last year, I could not wait to team up with Andie again for our second collection together. I wanted to channel the joy and nostalgia of summer camp into Andie's signature style of empowering, flattering, and fun designs aimed at helping everyone feel confident in their body."

Echoing Kaling's sentiments, Melanie Travis, founder and CEO of Andie Swim, expressed her delight in collaborating with the dynamic actor and creator. "Working alongside Mindy, who brings a fresh and playful perspective to swimwear design, has been a dream come true. I absolutely loved her idea to build a collection around the theme of summer camp, an experience I adored as a child. I had so much fun working on this with her, reliving some of my fondest camp memories. I'm absolutely thrilled to bring her vision for this next collection to life!"

The "Summer Camp: Mindy x Andie" collection is now exclusively available at AndieSwim.com. Given the rapid sell-out of their previous collection, early access and swift shopping are highly recommended to secure your favorite pieces.

About Andie Swim Andie Swim is a brand created for every woman, every activity and every body. We design well-fitting swimwear and intimates for the modern woman and for all of life's occasions, featuring classic, stylish styles sizes 0-26 that women can wear time and time again. Starting with swimwear, Andie takes the worry out of swimsuit shopping so you can feel confident and stay authentic to who you are. Harnessing an industry-first Fit Quiz, one-to-one virtual fittings with our Fit Experts and educational fit guides, we take the vulnerability and difficulty out of buying swimwear to help you find your suit, tailored just for you. The all-new, eco-friendly Andie Intimates collection was made with years of fit and design feedback – for underwear and bralettes so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing anything at all. We're a woman-founded business striving to help everyone find their perfect Andie fit.

