Mindy Kaling Announced as Closing Keynote Speaker at ASU+GSV 2021 Summit Live and In-Person in San Diego

"We are proud to welcome Mindy Kaling to the Summit - her vision, passion, innovation and creative power are inspiring generations to dream bigger and demand more from the world and its leaders," said Deborah Quazzo, co-founder of ASU+GSV Summit. "Mindy's commitment to equality and inclusiveness make her the perfect voice to speak to the ASU+GSV community, and I can think of no one better to close our celebration of life's original accelerator - education."

Mindy Kaling, best-selling author, actress, producer and director, will serve as the closing keynote speaker at this year's event on Wednesday, August 11. Kaling is a prolific talent and inspiration to many, including countless women and girls of color, having developed, starred in and executive-produced successful television series, written two New York Times best-selling comedic memoirs, and been honored as one of the Time 100 Most Influential People in the World, a Glamour Woman of the Year and among ELLE's Women in Hollywood.

Each year, ASU+GSV brings together the best and the brightest in the world of education technology to work together toward a shared goal: realizing the potential of technology to provide equal access to education across all cultures, races, economic circumstances and geography. Featuring high-profile business leaders, unicorn founders and innovators participating in timely, topical sessions, ASU+GSV brings together experts on the cutting edge of digital learning and skills to engage on pivotal topics impacting education, driving impact for learners entrepreneurs, educators, investors, nonprofits, policymakers, and business and industry leaders.

In addition to delivering the keynote address, Kaling will be presenting $1 million in prizes to the winners of the GSV Cup competition, the world's largest pitch competition for pre-seed and seed-stage EdTech startups. The GSV Cup Elite 200 are semifinalists in the competition and are participating in ASU+GSV Summit.

ASU+GSV welcomes influential speakers presenting live and in-person, with Rachel Carson, co-founder and CEO of Guild Education and one of the few women EdTech unicorn founders, Pinterest co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann, education visionary and Khan Academy founder Sal Khan and Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow among those slated to speak. Executive leadership from EdTech unicorns will be front and center, with leaders from Coursera, Course Hero, Chegg, Turn it In, 2U, Handshake and PluralSight all participating.

Companies named to the GSV EdTech 150 , GSV's annual list of the leading and most transformational, VC and PE-backed private companies in global learning, will also join the Summit. It's estimated that these 150 companies reach approximately three billion people, or close to half of the global population, and generate approximately $20 billion in revenue.

Registration for the ASU+GSV Summit is now open, with capacity limited to 5,000. It is ASU+GSV's priority to ensure all those attending the 2021 Summit in-person this August feel safe and comfortable. Details on the summit's health and safety protocols, as well as terms and conditions of conduct, is available here .

The ASU+GSV Summit is an annual event hosted by Arizona State University and GSV connecting leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. The 2020 Summit welcomed over 15,000 attendees from more than 135 countries, including leading educators, innovators, investors, strategists, foundation leaders, media, and policy makers across the "Pre-K to Gray" global education and skills sectors. Previous keynote speakers include, President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Common, Justice Sandra Day O' Connor, Richard Branson, John Legend, President Vincente Fox, Gloria Steinem, and Howard Schultz, among others.

