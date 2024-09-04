Mindy’s Munchies Expanding: First Franchise Store Set to Open in Falmouth, Maine with Plans for Further Growth in 2025

Family-Owned Chocolate Dessert Company Enters Franchising Arena, Offering Tasty Opportunities Nationwide

RIVER VALE, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindy's Munchies, the New Jersey-based chocolate-covered dessert company, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of growth and expansion. The family-owned and operated brand is set to open its first franchise store in Falmouth, Maine, this September, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the company's history.

Known for its delectable chocolate-covered strawberries, pretzels, cookies, fudge, and more, Mindy's Munchies has become a household name for those seeking indulgent, high-quality confections.

Founded by Mindy Mosca, a former stay-at-home mom with a passion for creating sweet treats, Mindy's Munchies has grown from a small kitchen operation into a thriving business currently with two storefronts, one in Norwood, NJ, and another in Boca Raton, FL, as well as a successful online direct-to-consumer platform.

"With our first franchise store opening in Falmouth, Maine, we're excited to bring the Mindy's Munchies experience to a new community," said Mindy Mosca, Founder and CEO of Mindy's Munchies. "We've spent over 20 years perfecting our business model, and we're confident that this is just the beginning of a new era for our brand. We're excited to share our success with franchisees who are as passionate about delicious desserts and community-centric business practices as we are."

The franchise model for Mindy's Munchies has been carefully crafted to offer franchisees the tools and support they need to succeed in the thriving snack food industry. With an affordable initial investment, low overhead, established vendor relationships, and comprehensive retail, marketing, merchandising, and sales support, franchisees are set up for success from day one.

"Our goal with franchising is to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to own a piece of a proven and beloved brand," said Harry Mosca, Chief Operating Officer of Mindy's Munchies. "While our stores share a common foundation, we also encourage our franchisees to personalize their locations based on local market conditions. For instance, our Florida store offers Tipsy Scoop ice cream, while our upcoming Falmouth store plans to feature coffee and croissants to cater to the breakfast crowd. This flexibility allows our franchisees to cater to their communities in a way that works best for them."

Mindy's Munchies has built a loyal customer base through its commitment to quality and creativity, offering everything from custom gift baskets and platters to hosting events like birthday parties and ladies' night out. As the brand expands through franchising, it aims to bring its mouth-watering treats and community-focused ethos to more people across the country.

The US chocolate industry, valued at $254 billion in 2024, continues to grow, with an expected annual growth rate of 5.63% through 2028. Mindy's Munchies is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering franchisees a slice of a sweet and profitable industry.

For more information on franchising opportunities with Mindy's Munchies, please visit:

https://mindysmunchiesfranchise.com/

About Mindy's Munchies

Mindy's Munchies is a family-owned and operated chocolate-covered dessert company that started over two decades ago in Bergan County, New Jersey. Known for its high-quality, indulgent treats, the company has grown to include two storefronts and a thriving online business. Now offering franchise opportunities, Mindy's Munchies continues to bring its sweet creations to new communities across the country.

