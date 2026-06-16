Mindy's Team Joins WorkWhile to accelerate AI Adoption in Enterprise Workforce Management

WorkWhile licenses Mindy's technology asset to bring financial health to the 80m US hourly workers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the leading AI-native labor platform, today announced it is licensing Mindy (mindy.com)'s assets, the pioneering email-first AI agent platform. The transaction marks a definitive milestone in WorkWhile's strategy to scale AI-native agents across labor-intensive sectors, optimizing operational automation for Human Resources, Operations, and Middle Management. Through this transaction, Mindy's elite technical team will fully integrate into WorkWhile's Product and Engineering divisions. Combining forces allows WorkWhile to scale its agentic capabilities from digital-first workflows directly into physical, front-line environments.

Mindy Founders: Yu Pan and Benoit Berthoux

"Mindy was one of the first companies to build a digital twin for office workers. We are thrilled to have them join us to extend agents to all front line workers and give them financial stability in the modern labor economy. Mindy's team has built generational products like PayPal and YouTube, and I can't wait to work with Yu Pan, Benoit, and the Mindy team and bring dignity and delight to all our workers." said Simon Khalaf, WorkWhile CEO.

Concurrently, WorkWhile has announced the creation of a specialized Frontline Deployment Engineering Team tasked with integrating AI-native workforce automation directly into bespoke enterprise infrastructures.

"We built Mindy to simplify complex workflows through intuitive AI agents. By integrating our technical team and architecture into WorkWhile, we can accelerate the deployment of these autonomous agents into Workforce Management. I look forward to working with Simon and the team to build the future of labor automation and drive immediate, real-world efficiency gains for enterprise partners and workers," said Yu Pan, co-founder of Mindy.

Key Strategic Objectives of the Transaction:

Accelerating Agentic AI for Enterprise Workforces

The integration of Mindy's team accelerates WorkWhile's ability to build operational AI agents. These digital workflows act as autonomous managers across HR, compliance, logistics, and middle management, building and supporting the highest-performing flexible workforces in the market.

World-Class Technical Integration

Mindy's founding and core engineering group—widely recognized for their roles in constructing generational, iconic internet technologies such as PayPal and YouTube—will assume core roles within WorkWhile's existing product organization to build next-generation labor automation.

Inception of Frontline Deployment Engineering

To bridge the gap between abstract AI architecture and complex corporate infrastructure, the newly formed Frontline Deployment Engineering team will embed directly within enterprise partner ecosystems.

"With FDE we are creating a new model, to help transform the lives of workers and convert complex workforce management workflows into streamlined operations commensurate with today's AI demands, " said Benoit Berthoux, Mindy's co-founder. " We created Mindy to "Make AI Work for Everyone" and I can't be more excited to join WorkWhile to deliver that promise at scale"

This team will design, deploy, and scale tailored AI-native workforce management applications, delivering immediate efficiency gains.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-native, worker-first labor platform helping businesses source, manage, and optimize hourly workforces. By combining predictive intelligence, automation, and flexible staffing infrastructure, WorkWhile helps enterprises improve reliability, workforce efficiency, and operational performance and delivers financial stability and delight to 1.3 million workers. WorkWhile is funded by Khosla Ventures, Citibank Impact Fund, Reach, and Rethink Impact.

About Mindy

Founded in 2023 by tech industry veterans and backed by Sequoia Capital and Founders Fund, Mindy pioneered the development of email-integrated, asynchronous AI agents. Purpose-built as an autonomous digital Chief of Staff, Mindy's foundational natural language interface simplified executive administration, enterprise context synchronization, and complex document intelligence at scale.

SOURCE WorkWhile