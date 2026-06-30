WorkWhile and Dayforce Announce Strategic Partnership to Power the Flexible Hourly Workforce for Leading Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWhile, the leading AI-native platform for hourly labor, today announced a strategic partnership with Dayforce, a global human capital management leader. As part of the partnership, workers from Ideal, a Dayforce company, are transitioning to WorkWhile's platform, strengthening WorkWhile's reach across foodservice, hospitality, higher education, and event operations.

Frontline workers prep for service

The partnership combines Dayforce's enterprise relationships with WorkWhile's AI-native platform for sourcing and matching reliable hourly workers to shifts in real time, with WorkWhile joining the Dayforce Flex Work ecosystem as a flagship partner. In the first few weeks, over 100 Dayforce Flex Work customers, including leading universities, foodservice operators, and hospitality businesses are now live on WorkWhile to staff their workforce, solidifying WorkWhile's position as a leader in flexible hourly work.

WorkWhile uses AI-driven matching to connect hourly workers with the businesses that need them, while delivering benefits typically reserved for full-time employees, including real-time pay, health coverage, free telehealth, sick leave, upskilling, and chartered college tuition support through WorkWhile's Campus partnership.

"We are honored to join forces with Dayforce Flex Work, giving customers immediate access to qualified talent and providing Ideal workers an uninterrupted path to keep earning with the businesses they love," said Simon Khalaf, CEO of WorkWhile. "By combining Dayforce's enterprise solutions with WorkWhile's agentic AI and worker experience, we're giving operators a faster, more reliable way to staff every shift and giving hourly workers the pay, benefits, and stability they've been asking for."

The partnership comes at a time of accelerating demand for flexible labor across the U.S. economy, where temporary staffing alone represents a $206 billion market and total staffing exceeds $650 billion. Enterprises are increasingly turning to technology-driven marketplaces to fill shifts that traditional staffing agencies struggle to cover reliably.

"WorkWhile has built an impressive network of vetted hourly talent and a strong reputation supporting organizations with dynamic frontline workforce needs. Their expertise and approach to connecting businesses with qualified talent make them a valuable partner," said Dominic Esposito, General Manager of Dayforce Flex Work.

The partnership underscores WorkWhile's rapid expansion as enterprises increasingly choose purpose-built marketplaces over legacy staffing models.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is an AI-native, worker-first labor platform helping businesses source, manage, and optimize hourly workforces. By combining predictive intelligence, automation, and flexible staffing infrastructure, WorkWhile helps enterprises improve reliability, workforce efficiency, and operational performance across logistics, hospitality, and light industrial sectors. WorkWhile is funded by Khosla Ventures, Citibank Impact Fund, Reach, and Rethink Impact.

Media Contact:

Eva Wei

(609) 759-0382

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SOURCE WorkWhile