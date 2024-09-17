Mine Expands Senior Management Team to Capitalize on Growth

Five Executives to Join Team as Demand Soars for AI Data Privacy in the Enterprise

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine, the Israeli data privacy startup, which recently raised $30 million as part of its B round, today announced the appointments of five new executives to the company's management. These appointments are made as part of the company's expansion and the continued realization of the vision to create a safe, efficient, automatic, and more accessible digital environment for individual users and business organizations alike according to the global privacy regulations that are evolving and expanding.

The expanded leadership team is expected to leverage their diverse skill sets and industry insights to refine Mine's market positioning, enhance customer acquisition strategies, and optimize operational efficiency. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in scaling Mine's operations, penetrating key markets, and reinforcing the company's standing as a vanguard in the data privacy and governance landscape.

Executive appointments are as follows:

Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer: Avi Israel has over fifteen years of experience in financial and operational management and information systems. In his role of CFO, Avi will lead a world-class revenue operations and finance infrastructure with an eye on regulatory compliance, international planning and IPO readiness. A finance professional specializing in high tech companies, Avi brings extensive experience in finance from early-stage to maturity, establishing information systems, practices and methodologies with a focus on high tech and global companies.





Roee Silberman, VP of Customer Success: Roee Silberman brings over 15 years of experience in SAAS B2B startups, with a distinguished track record in various Customer Success roles. Roee's unique blend of deep technical expertise, business acumen, and exceptional relationship-building skills, combined with his proven ability to scale Customer Success departments from inception to highly efficient units with strong retention and expansion results, positions him as a valuable asset for Mine. His expertise will be instrumental in scaling the business and developing a robust customer management organization.

"I am very proud of the new managers who have joined us, who bring with them rich experience and extraordinary abilities that will help us continue to lead the data privacy & governance solutions market in the world," said Gal Ringel, CEO and co-founder of Mine. "We are convinced that their contribution will be significant to the continued growth and global success of the company."

For more information about Mine and its solutions, please visit https://www.mineos.ai/

About Mine

Mine is a leading company in the field of digital data privacy protection. The company was founded in early 2019 by Gal Ringel (CEO), Gal Golan (Chief of Technologies) and Kobi Nissan (Chief of Product), and currently employs 55 people in its offices in Tel Aviv, the United States and Germany.

The company's first product, MineApp, allows individual users to discover, manage and delete their personal information stored online and minimize risks. The company's flagship product, the MineOS platform, provides organizations with a comprehensive solution for managing their information and data privacy processes. The platform allows organizations to discover and manage all the information they hold about their users, customers and employees, thereby improving their compliance with global privacy and artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory requirements, while reducing risks and reducing costs.

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for MineOS

[email protected]

SOURCE Mine