MINE HILL DISTILLERY ANNOUNCES NEW OWNERSHIP & TAPS ACTOR CHRIS MELONI TO SHINE A SPOTLIGHT ON CRAFT SPIRITS FROM CONNECTICUT

Made from hometown grains, local spring water, and with a meticulous attention to detail, it's no surprise that Meloni strongly endorses MHD's gin saying, "It is the best gin in the state; the best gin in any state, and it's what you should be drinking, if you can get it." In another playful video, Meloni humorously tells viewers that bourbon is the first thing they should think of when thinking of Connecticut, and he gives props to the "Constitution State" without whose Revolutionary War efforts Americans might still be speaking with a British accent. The new campaign is produced by The Strand Creative Group led by Creative Director, Chris Strand.

Purchased in 2023 by American author, craft spirits enthusiast and historian, Zachary Karabell, alongside a consortium of investors, Mine Hill Distillery is located in an 1860 cigar factory in the town of Roxbury, which was once at the center of the Industrial Revolution. The distillery was established in 2018 and now produces Amaro, Gin, Bourbon, Rye and Vodka, with all locally sourced ingredients from the over three hundred & fifty year old Thrall family farm.

The brand is poised for national growth with Karabell noting, "Our spirits are a unique blend of old Connecticut and new, and while the state may not yet be known as a hub of craft distilleries, we hope this campaign and, of course, the spirits themselves energize people to try what we have to offer."

Cheers to the "Nutmeg State'' – where the gin is smooth, the bourbon is bold, and the laughs are endless. You can now order Mine Hill Distillery gin ($45.99) & bourbon ($55.99) nationwide on www.minehilldistillery.com , Chris Meloni not included.

About Mine Hill Distillery

Mine Hill Distillery is a 19th century landmark destination dedicated to craftsmanship, authenticity and Yankee ingenuity which is reflected in every bottle. All the grain used in the distilled spirits portfolio is grown locally and delivered weekly from the Thrall family farm. Mine Hill Distillery takes immense pride in supporting its hometown of Roxbury, local Connecticut farmers, and all vendor & supplier partners that are helping Mine Hill sustainably grow.

Mine Hill Distillery crafts premium spirits with care so that each sip reminds you of where it was made, creating spirits with a sense of place, featuring MHD GPS coordinates on every bottle. Located on the 41st Parallel North, MHD proofs most spirits to 41% ABV. The spirits are distilled using their own spring water and all grains, malt, wine come from local farms and vineyards. The whiskeys are aged next to a MHD owned waterfall with its own microclimate.

MHD donates its spent grain to feed heritage livestock in the area, creating a virtuous circle, partnering with two farms that have been owned and operated by the same families since before the American Revolution! That's real history in every glass. MHD is proud to have won the 2017 Historic Preservation Award for Connecticut, creating a landmark destination for all to enjoy. Drink Local & Taste the Difference

