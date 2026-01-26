Mine Raises $14M to Launch AI Money Agent Built to Help Young Adults Feel in Control of Their Money

Formerly Fizz, Mine unveils a new brand and AI platform to help young adults overcome financial stress and build wealth

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine , the personal finance company for young adults, today announced a $14 million Series A financing led by 359 Capital. The round includes participation from Kleiner Perkins and new investor FJ Labs. Existing investors Y Combinator and U.S. News & World Report also participated, bringing the company's total capital raised to $28 million.

A New Name for a New Era of Personal Finance

The new name, Mine, reflects a mission: to make money feel personal again for a new generation of young Americans. What started as a single credit-building tool has become a complete platform that helps young adults take ownership of their financial lives. "Your finances should feel like they're in your hands — not hanging over your head," said Scott Smith, Co-founder of Mine. "The new name represents our commitment to helping young adults truly own their financial lives and build a foundation for their futures."

Introducing Your Personal Finance Agent, MoneyGPT

Meet MoneyGPT — your personal finance agent, powered by Mine's proprietary data models. It learns your habits, understands your goals, and gives you practical, instant advice to help you save, spend, and grow smarter.

The agent provides hyper-personalized insights and advice tailored to each customer's unique financial situation, goals, and concerns. Whether you're navigating student loans, building credit for the first time, or trying to understand how to save for an upcoming trip, MoneyGPT delivers actionable, custom advice instantly.

Unlike generic financial tools or general-purpose AI models, MoneyGPT adapts to your spending patterns, anticipates your needs, and proactively offers insights to help you make smarter financial decisions. MoneyGPT helps you think through the realities of variable income, gig work, and the pressure to balance short-term fun with long-term goals.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Financial Wellness for Young Adults



Today's financial system wasn't built for the next generation. Most young adults are juggling variable income, side gigs, debt, and shifting goals — yet still relying on tools designed for their parents. Nearly 60 percent of students worry about covering basic expenses, and 37 percent stress over loan repayment — making financial anxiety the number-one reason students drop out of college.

Mine is tackling that challenge head-on. Financial needs have evolved faster than the solutions available to meet them. Young adults today face complex realities — variable income from nontraditional jobs, rising healthcare costs, mid-career resets, and new questions around family support and inheritance — yet they're still left to navigate with outdated tools.

"Money shouldn't be a mystery," said Carlo Kobe, Co-founder of Mine. "Our goal is to give young adults the clarity and confidence to make smarter choices every day. This funding helps us scale a platform that not only educates, but empowers."

By combining data, design, and AI, Mine is already changing how young adults engage with their money. Early results show the impact: 75 percent of users report feeling more financially confident, and 70 percent say they feel more financially independent after using Mine.

A Complete Money Platform Built for Young Adults

Mine offers a suite of tools designed specifically for the young adult experience:

AI Personal Finance Agent, MoneyGPT : Clear recommendations tailored to your accounts, cash flow, and goals—not boilerplate tips.

: Clear recommendations tailored to your accounts, cash flow, and goals—not boilerplate tips. Mine Card : A smarter credit-building card that looks out for you. See what's genuinely safe to spend in real time, and earn rewards.

: A smarter credit-building card that looks out for you. See what's genuinely safe to spend in real time, and earn rewards. Effortless tracking: Track all of your accounts in one place. See cards, banks, brokerages, retirement funds, credit history, and student loans together in one interface.

"We're thrilled to lead Mine's Series A," said David Hartwig, Partner, 359 Capital. "The team has built something truly differentiated—a platform that meets young adults where they are and gives them the tools to build real wealth. Mine's rapid growth and the overwhelming demand we're seeing from this demographic make it clear they're solving a real need, and the addition of AI-powered personalized guidance measurably improves our ability to raise financial literacy."

About Mine

Mine is the personal finance company built for young adults. Formerly Fizz, Mine helps users take control of their financial lives through a complete money platform that includes MoneyGPT, a personal finance agent, alongside tools for credit building and account tracking — designed for the realities of modern income, spending, and goals. Mine is based in New York.

