Mine Recognized with 2024 Artificial Intelligence Award from Business Intelligence Group

MineOS Wins Award for Machine Learning in the 2024 AI Excellence Awards Program

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mine , a pioneering company disrupting the data privacy market, today announced that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized the MineOS platform as a winner in the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the Machine Learning category. This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to MineOS's tremendous growth in its mission to innovate and streamline data privacy and governance for the modern enterprise.

With the stack of applications and tools the average organization uses growing substantially in recent years, enterprises are struggling to locate, track, and monitor their data, especially with AI gaining more popularity. This unique challenge, coupled with new data regulations passing across the world, has placed significant demands on the need for an enterprise-grade platform with next-generation AI capabilities like MineOS.

Throughout the past year, the MineOS platform's unique AI-powered data discovery and classification has helped bring never before seen speed and visibility to privacy programs so companies can comply with an ever-evolving regulatory environment. Whereas most legacy privacy solutions require months and resource-intensive scans to compile accurate and continuous data maps, MineOS's machine learning (ML) capabilities dramatically cuts timelines for data inventory insights and accurately identifies and mitigates risks that can leave organizations vulnerable if left undiscovered.

"To be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for all the work we've put into building our next-generation AI and ML technology to innovate and push data privacy forward is an incredible achievement," said Gal Ringel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mine. "We've always strived to adapt to customers' ever-changing needs in a world of more and more data privacy regulations, and we know this award further showcases our commitment to set a new privacy paradigm that will fit and empower both consumers and companies."

"We are truly honored to recognize Mine with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

For more information on MineOS products and services, please visit https://www.mineos.ai/ .

About Mine

Powering the privacy programs of hundreds of organizations around the world, from the trail blazers of tomorrow to globally-recognized brands like Reddit and HelloFresh, Mine's mission is to not only give companies the best data privacy & governance tools around but to form meaningful privacy partnerships. From ensuring compliance with global regulations to providing continuous inventory discovery and classifications powered by seamless integrations, MineOS is at the forefront of making data privacy intuitive, automated, and scalable. Headquartered in Tel Aviv and spanning to Boston and Germany, Mine has secured $42.5M in funding from leading investors, including Google's AI fund, Battery Ventures, PayPal Ventures, US insurance giants MassMutual and Nationwide, and more as part of our journey to empower data rights and a more privacy-conscious internet.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

