MineOS Completes Strategic Sale of Consumer Privacy Business, Accelerating the Shift to Autonomous Privacy for Enterprises

Strategic move enables MineOS to focus exclusively on leading the next generation of enterprise privacy, risk management & AI governance

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MineOS, a global leader in data privacy operations and risk management, today announced the completion of the sale of its consumer privacy business to McAfee.

Mine's consumer application enables millions of individuals to discover where their personal data is exposed online, understand their digital footprint, and take proactive steps to protect their privacy. The product has been recognized for its simplicity, transparency, and strong user trust - helping users continuously monitor and control their personal data across hundreds of online platforms.

The transaction marks a major milestone for MineOS, reflecting its successful evolution from consumer roots to enterprise leadership. Following the sale, the company will focus entirely on expanding its AI-powered, autonomous platform that enables organizations to manage privacy, risk, and AI governance with greater speed and intelligence.

Powered by a network of autonomous AI Agents, MineOS transforms how enterprises run privacy operations - from data mapping and DSR automation to vendor risk, AI governance, and consent. Each agent observes, decides, and acts, delivering continuous compliance that runs itself.

As data volumes surge and global regulations evolve, MineOS is helping enterprises redefine what compliance means in the era of automation. By combining AI-driven execution with human accountability, the platform empowers global organizations to move faster, reduce risk, and build lasting trust, turning privacy from a maintenance function into a driver of resilience and brand confidence.

"This is an exciting next chapter for consumer privacy, as our solution helped redefine what personal data control could and should look like," said Kobi Nissan, CEO of MineOS. "For MineOS, this move allows us to focus entirely on our enterprise mission - transforming how organizations manage privacy, risk, and AI governance through intelligent automation. By embedding AI agents and advancing toward autonomous operations, we're helping privacy leaders elevate their impact and focus on what truly matters."

MineOS will continue building on its strong enterprise momentum, helping global organizations replace manual privacy processes with continuous, agentic compliance - bridging privacy, risk management, and governance in one unified platform. The company will use the proceeds from the transaction to accelerate product innovation and expand its AI and automation capabilities across the MineOS platform. This continued focus aims to help privacy, legal, and compliance teams operate with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence, positioning MineOS at the forefront of the shift toward autonomous privacy and governance.

About MineOS

MineOS is the first autonomous privacy and risk management platform trusted by global leaders including Wiz, HelloFresh, Miro, SharkNinja, Selfridges, and Ford. The platform unifies privacy, risk, and AI governance into a single source of truth, giving enterprises live intelligence to see risks clearly, act decisively, and prove compliance instantly.

With continuous data mapping, automated workflows, and embedded AI agents that streamline everything from data subject request fulfillment to third-party risk assessments and continuous risk management, MineOS enables organizations to stay ahead of regulatory change, reduce operational risk, and protect trust, without adding headcount.

Recognized by G2, Gartner, and Forrester as a category leader, MineOS delivers the fastest and most collaborative way for enterprises to transform compliance into a business advantage. To learn more, visit https://www.mineos.ai/ .

