MineOS Unveils DSR 2.0 with Infinite Integration Builder

New release will redefine how organizations approach data subject request handling

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MineOS, the all-in-one data governance and privacy platform, today announced a major upgrade: Data Subject Request Management (DSR) 2.0. Included in this upgrade is a new capability that completely changes the game on how organizations approach DSR implementation. With the no-code Infinite Integration Builder, organizations are empowered and have the freedom to fully customize integrations of any backend system, platform, SaaS application, etc. to MineOS, which means easier and faster deployment as well as on-going maintenance of automated DSR handling.

With the number of people globally who hold data rights expanding considerably as more data privacy and protection regulations pass, the stream of DSRs businesses receive has rapidly increased, leading to resource bottlenecks and compliance stresses. Furthermore, privacy regulations are complex and always changing, leaving privacy professionals stressed that they're not current on regulatory developments. As a result, millions of organizations are looking for privacy solutions to help automate processes and mitigate privacy compliance risks.

In addition, the average organization now connects to dozens of data sources, which has spawned an endless race for privacy platforms to feature ever-larger libraries of pre-built integrations. MineOS is out of the API catalog rat race with the no-code Infinite Integration Builder.

The capability of the no-code Infinite Integration Builder will allow organizations to easily create integrations with a level of specificity unique to their data stack and organizational needs. With the ability to customize integrations and build them quickly, organizations can implement the MineOS platform in just a matter of days, showing off the core value of the Infinite Integration Builder: ROI. With the ability to customize integrations and build them quickly, organizations can implement the MineOS platform and configure it to work seamlessly without costly professional services, high engineering resources, and long timelines.

"The MineOS team was so great to work with, and their DSR solution fit with our unique environment. I'm the first to admit that our tech stack is complex, and we deal with a very high level of sensitive information. A good example is Braze where MineOS kept the plugin up to date and customized to our needs. The MineOS Infinite Integration Builder is a game-changer when it comes to integrations," noted Ruben Alves, Senior Technical Program Manager at ZOE.

DSR 2.0 further develops the automation that has led MineOS to become the highest customer-rated platform on G2 thanks to a customized rights flow by geography, a new ticket flow page, and an entirely new methodology for connecting APIs for the purpose of truly effortless DSR automation via the Infinite Integration Builder.

"The data privacy industry has been slow to innovate around no-code automation, which is what has happened with providers focusing on the quantity of DSR integrations rather than the quality of those integration," said MineOS Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder Kobi Nissan. "By taking a completely unique approach and giving companies the freedom to truly own DSR handling, organizations can rest easy knowing that they can serve and champion user data rights."

