Miner Family Winery Celebrates the Completion of Interior Tasting Room Upgrades

OAKVILLE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miner Family Winery, a family-owned winery known for its flagship Bordeaux-style blend, The Oracle, is thrilled to announce the completion of their new wine tasting spaces. Brought to life with the help of Kristin Martin Design and General Contractor, Andy Isdahl, the new space was designed with intimate tasting experiences in mind to create enjoyable, comfortable and memorable experiences.

Miner Family Winery Tasting Room Miner Family Winery Lounge Seating

Noting on the new interior space, vintner Dave Miner said, "The new design is a true reflection of our personality as a company and a culture. It's fun, casual and relaxed, but still incredibly classy. It evokes who we are and embraces two of my passions: world-class wine and jazz guitars."

The second and third floor wine tasting spaces display family, vineyard and property photos as well as encased Benedetto jazz guitars. In addition, the third floor tasting room lounge has been named the Benedetto Lounge in tribute to Benedetto Guitars, of which Dave Miner is part-owner.

Each wine at Miner is crafted in a style to encapsulate the distinctive elements and the indelible fingerprints of their respective vineyards. We have sought and secured a number of California's finest vineyard sites, but only those allowing complete farming control. It is this level of detail and control that ensures our wines consistency and quality.

Miner Family Winery offers a variety of experiences to suit every visitor. Our Walk-In Bar Tasting ($35 per person) doesn't require an appointment and features a selection of our current wines. During our Private Tour and Tasting ($60 per person), guests visit our caves and production facility while learning the history of the winery. Guests have a dedicated host during this experience along with a private tasting space. Additional tastings, including our Oracle Blending Seminar and our Sommelier Experience, are available by appointment.

About Miner Family Winery: Miner Family Winery is a dynamic family owned winery tucked into the eastern hills of Oakville within the heart of Napa Valley. Founded in 1998 by Dave & Emily Miner, Miner is defined by a sensational portfolio of wines characterized by and committed to individualistic style and quality. https://minerwines.com/

