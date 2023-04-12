Mineral Cosmetics Market size to grow by USD 690.36 million from 2021 to 2026, North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mineral cosmetics market size is expected to grow by USD 690.36 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.7%, as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's overall growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for the mineral cosmetics market in the region. The growth in the region is facilitated by the growing awareness of the benefits of natural cosmetics. The rising demand for vegan, natural, and organic beauty and personal care products also drives market growth in the region. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2022-2026

Mineral Cosmetics Market: Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics to drive growth

A major driver fueling the growth of the market for mineral cosmetics is the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics.

Synthetic makeup products are associated with side effects because they contain preservatives and harsh chemicals that may cause irritation or even hormonal disruptions. The chemicals present in these products may clog pores and cause breakouts.

Some chemicals present in synthetic makeup products, such as formaldehyde, petroleum jelly, mercury, and lead, are not eco-friendly. These chemicals are carcinogenic and may be endocrine disrupters, thus affecting reproductive functions in women or resulting in breast cancer.

Another commonly used ingredient in natural and synthetic makeup products is bismuth oxychloride, which is a metal derivative and is added to make the product more wearable and smooth.

Therefore, the demand for natural and organic beauty products is rising, led by increased health awareness among consumers globally.

Hence, the growing awareness about the benefits of mineral cosmetics is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Mineral Cosmetics Market: Multichannel Marketing

Multichannel marketing is an emerging trend in the mineral cosmetics market.

Social media plays a vital role in increasing product awareness and provides a platform for engaging with consumers actively.

Consumers increasingly depend on social networking and blogs to educate themselves about mineral cosmetic products. This has led vendors to use these platforms to increase awareness and promote their products.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are crucial for boosting product promotion.

Procter and Gamble's Your Best Beautiful for Olay; Beiersdorf's Nivea Tan Tag and Win for Nivea; L'Oreal's Rock Your Style for Garnier and 4,100 Miles 5 Tasks for its L'Oreal Paris; and Shiseido Beauty vs. the World for SHISEIDO are some of the examples of effective social media campaigns in the market.

Hence, factors such as the increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones and growing initiatives for customer engagement by premium cosmetic vendors have contributed to the overall sales volume and revenue of vendors.

Some of the key Mineral Cosmetics Market Players:

The mineral cosmetics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd., Altana AG, Angel Face Mineral Cosmetics Ltd, Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd., AS Beauty LLC, Astral Brands Inc, Avon Products Inc., BWX Ltd, EL Erman Cosmetic Manufacturing Ltd., Glo Skin Beauty, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., Kawar Dead Sea Products, LOreal SA, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., PURE Colors Inc, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

Mineral Cosmetics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mineral cosmetics market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (makeup, skincare, and haircare), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel for the sales of mineral cosmetics includes department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, drugstores, clinics, and medical institutes. Specialty stores such as Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and The Body Shop, offer better product visibility. Most of these stores offer walk-in trials for products, which boosts sales. The growing trend of hair coloring and face and hair spas from both men and women drives market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Mineral Cosmetics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mineral cosmetics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the mineral cosmetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mineral cosmetics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the mineral cosmetics market vendors

The cosmetics market size is expected to increase by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. This report extensively covers the cosmetics market segmentation by type (skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance, and others), end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rise in the aging population is one of the factors driving the global cosmetics market growth.

The professional skincare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,521.26 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (face skin care products and body skincare products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing concern about skin-related problems is notably driving the market growth.

Mineral Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 690.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AHAVA Dead Sea Laboratories Ltd. , Altana AG, Angel Face Mineral Cosmetics Ltd, Aroma Dead Sea spa and Cosmetics Ltd., AS Beauty LLC, Astral Brands Inc, Avon Products Inc., BWX Ltd, EL Erman Cosmetic Manufacturing Ltd., Glo Skin Beauty, Iredale Cosmetics Inc., Kawar Dead Sea Products, LOreal SA, Merck KGaA, Mineralissima, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Ltd., PURE Colors Inc, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

