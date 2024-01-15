Mineral Cosmetics Market to grow by USD 775.37 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mineral cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 775.37 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 40%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mineral Cosmetics Market 2023-2027
Global Mineral Cosmetics Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (makeup, skincare, and haircare ), distribution channel (offline and online ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

The market share growth by the makeup segment is significant during the forecast period.  

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mineral cosmetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mineral cosmetics market. North America accounts for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Global Mineral Cosmetics Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics drives the market. There is an increasing preference for natural products among consumers due to its various benefits.

Leading trends influencing the market 

Multichannel marketing is a primary trend in the mineral cosmetics market. Social media platforms play a crucial role in product promotion, offering real-time communication with consumers and benefiting various sectors. 

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high price of products is a major challenge in the mineral cosmetic market. Mineral cosmetic products utilize natural ingredients that are challenging to obtain or replicate synthetically, contributing to their higher cost. 

What are the key data covered in this Mineral Cosmetics Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mineral cosmetics market  between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the mineral cosmetics market  size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the mineral cosmetics market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mineral cosmetics market  players

The Mineral Cosmetics Market thrives on products crafted from natural ingredients, offering a range of foundation, blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick. These cosmetics are enriched with skin-friendly components like titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, iron oxides, mica, and bismuth oxychloride, ensuring suitability for sensitive skin. Talc-free and paraben-free, these vegan, cruelty-free options emphasize organic minerals. The collection includes loose powder, mineral makeup brushes, and offers UV protection with non-comedogenic properties. Products like mineral concealer and mineral setting spray assure a matte or shimmer finish, ensuring long-lasting wear. Mineral-based skincare, paired with eco-friendly packaging and hydrating minerals, highlights a commitment to health and sustainability.

