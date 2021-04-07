Mineral Development, LLC Postpones Groundbreaking Ceremony in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral Development, LLC (MDL), the only dedicated producer of secondary recovery phosphate rock in the world, has postponed until further notice the April 14 ceremonial groundbreaking for its Polk County production facility in Bartow.

A press release will be distributed once the ceremony has been rescheduled.

About Mineral Development, LLC

Mineral Development (MDL) is based in Central Florida and is the leading producer of secondary recovery of phosphate rock. For more information, please visit www.mineraldevelopment.us.

CONTACT:

Jessica McDonald

Central Florida Media Group

863-248-7537 Ext. 10

[email protected]

SOURCE Mineral Development, LLC

Related Links

https://www.mineraldevelopment.us

