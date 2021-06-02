Mineral Ice® Expands its Portfolio with Maximum Strength Quick Dry Pain-Relieving Foam

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is proud to announce the launch of maximum strength Mineral Ice Foam, dermatologically tested and dermatologist approved. Mineral Ice's 10% Menthol formulation delivers maximum strength pain relief in a new, easy to apply, quick-dry foam.

Acquired by Crown three years ago, the Mineral Ice brand has a rich heritage and continues to be a trusted name in pain relief. By leveraging the benefits of the maximum allowable strength of 10% Menthol, our new Mineral Ice Quick Dry Foam provides even more of the cooling and deep soothing relief for minor muscle aches and joint pain that consumers have depended upon for years. And because of the new, more absorbable and non-sticky formula, it is pain relief you can feel - not see.

"We wanted to provide our loyal Mineral Ice customers a new, stronger formulation that gives them an option for a more intensive, easy-to-use topical pain reliever," said Steve Gallopo, Crown Therapeutics Vice President, Global OTC Sales & Marketing. "The whipped foam is cosmetically elegant, non-greasy and fast drying, features that make it aesthetically pleasing and that will draw in new consumers to this well-loved brand."

"Mineral Ice has been a staple in household medicine cabinets for decades because it is effective, and we're excited to expand on its legacy by adding innovative products to the brand's trusted portfolio," said Dr. Thomas Hitchcock, Chief Science Officer.

Mineral Ice Quick Dry Foam is now available on Amazon.

About Mineral Ice

For decades, Mineral Ice has been a widely trusted topical pain reliever. Each product in the collection is designed to provide cooling, penetrating and therapeutic relief from minor aches and pains. With soothing menthol as its active ingredient, it works quickly to help relieve pain caused by everything from simple back aches to sports injuries. Mineral Ice products provide powerful pain relief and are safe for everyday use. They are free from parabens, dyes and added fragrance. For more information about Mineral Ice, please visit https://mineralicebrand.com/

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.