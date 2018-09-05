"MINERAL POWER" Educational Program Developed for Children and Available Nationwide through Shape Up Us

"We're excited to partner with Shape Up Us to educate children about the benefits of minerals in an overall nutrition program," said Patrick Sullivan Jr., co-founder and CEO of Jigsaw Health. "The MINERAL POWER program explains what minerals are and their importance in the human body. It also details how Magnesium supports health. The program achieves this in fun, interactive ways through music, rhymes and raps."

The MINERAL POWER curriculum is focused on grades kindergarten through 6th grade and will be provided to local schools in the Scottsdale area through the sponsorship of Jigsaw Health.

"It's wonderful to offer this new mineral educational program to teachers and students through the Hip Hop Healthy Program for Children," said Jyl Steinback, executive director of Shape Up Us and creator of the Hip Hop Healthy curriculum. "Jigsaw Health has made it part of their mission to educate children about the benefits of minerals and Magnesium and this program accomplishes this."

The program can be found on the Shape Up Us web site at Module 3: SUPERFOODS...Nutrition for Great Health.

About Shape Up Us

Founded in 2009, Shape Up Us works to empower children and families to lead healthier lives through awareness, education and action-oriented programs designed to help individuals live healthier lives.

Shape Up Us began to create the Hip Hop Healthy Heart Program for Children in 2010 and introduced it the following year. Shape Up Us also supports its mission through health and wellness expos.

Through its comprehensive wellness education programs and live events, Shape Up Us helps teachers, students, their families and communities assess and address personal and community wellness needs.

For more information, visits the Shape Up Us web site at https://shapeupus.org/

About Jigsaw Health

We believe in Air, Water, Magnesium…

Nearly 80% of the population is deficient in Magnesium. And we believe the reason is due to lack of education on what Magnesium does and its essential role in the body. So we've made it part of our mission to provide Magnesium "edu-tainment" – entertaining educational content.

Since 2005, Jigsaw Health has been developing science-based dietary supplements with a focus on Magnesium featuring Sustained Release Technology (w/SRT®), which controls the release of active ingredients so absorption can happen over time.

MagSRT™ from Jigsaw Health is America's #1 Time Release Magnesium with over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews, five times more than the second closest brand.

We believe that life is too short to feel crappy. We believe you CAN feel better. And we believe that laughter is the best medicine...Magnesium is a close second.

For more information, learn more at the Jigsaw Health web site at http://www.jigsawhealth.com/

