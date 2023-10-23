Mineral Processing Equipment Market to increase by USD 6.7 billion during 2022-2027, Increasing demand for good ore grade to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mineral processing equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 6.7 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Mining, Construction, and Others ), Type (Crushers, Conveyors, Feeders, Drills and breakers, and Others ), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for good ore grades drives the mineral processing equipment market. The increasing use of electric vehicles tremendously benefits the global mineral processing equipment market. the increasing attention of governments toward a greener world leads to the demand for electric vehicles. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the mineral processing equipment market: Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CITIC Ltd., Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., Epiroc AB, FEECO International Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, General Kinematics Corp., Kemper Equipment, L and H Industrial Inc., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp., Multotec Pty Ltd., Prater Industries Inc., Rubble Master HMH GmbH, Sandvik AB, Terex Corp., WIRTGEN INTERNATIONAL GmbH, Wm. W. Meyer and Sons Inc., and Komatsu Ltd.
  • Mineral Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.26% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The increasing demand for deep-sea mining is an emerging mineral processing equipment market trend.
  • In June 2021, the Indian government authorized a deep-sea mining exploration mission to extract multi-needle nodules at a depth of 6,000 meters in the Indian Ocean.
  • Robots are used to mine minerals for deep sea mining and the cutting robots have large and powerful cutting drums.

Challenge

  • The high cost of mineral processing equipment challenges the mineral processing equipment market.
  • Mineral processing is a relatively expensive process, which requires high government funding to determine its effectiveness in the recycling industry.
  • There is an increase in the cost of the equipment due to the growing raw materials, processing, logistics, and transportation prices.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

Based on the application, the mining segment is significant during the forecast period. Mining activities for precious metals have risen over the years. The rising number of construction projects around the world leads to an increase in the mining of minerals such as gypsum, mica, silica, sand, and stone.

