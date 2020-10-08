MineralAnswers.com Data Products Now Available on AWS Data Exchange

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MineralAnswers.com , a new knowledge platform for energy information, today announced its data products will now be available on AWS Data Exchange, a new service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

This collaboration provides a vastly simplified and faster way to purchase, access, and analyze oil and gas data from MineralAnswers.com. Customers can now instantly access MineralAnswers.com raw or premium analytics-ready data through the cloud, and easily integrate it into other data sets and tools within their broader AWS portfolio.

"MineralAnswers.com has amassed a vast amount of oil and gas intelligence and seeks out industry partners that can derive great value from our data through analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of MineralAnswers.com. "AWS Data Exchange opens tremendous opportunities for us to reach a large and diverse customer base — including environmental researchers — providing them access to the infrastructure, services, and data needed to do their jobs."

MineralAnswers.com participation in AWS Data Exchange can benefit both oil and gas and mainstream companies, including business intelligence and software providers aiming to enhance their retail analytics suites, and finance and market research firms looking to enrich big data sets in the industry.

"Blue Bison Analytics powers their oil and gas tool, 4cast, with MineralAnswers.com well analytics and production oil and gas data sets. The production forecast workflows allow BBA to generate type curves expediently and on a user-friendly interface for wells across the US," said Zachary Coplon, president and co-founder of Blue Bison Analytics, Inc. "The ability to consume this data natively on AWS exponentially reduces the time it takes engineers to optimize production, reduce waste, and create value from the MineralAnswers.com data. This collaboration is a true accelerator for our clients, while allowing us to focus on product integration, development, and sales. We're excited to continue to expand our usage of their data from AWS Data Exchange to add value to our customers."

MineralAnswers.com joins more than 150 qualified data providers on AWS Data Exchange.

Click here to see the available products on AWS Data Exchange.

About MineralAnswers.com

MineralAnswers.com sees a world where every major energy decision is made based on informed insights available to everyone. The company is on a mission to be the go-to knowledge platform for all energy information. Founded in 2019, MineralAnswers.com is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.mineralanswers.com .

