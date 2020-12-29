MineralAnswers.com Launches Community - A Social Network for Mineral and Royalty Owners

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MineralAnswers.com today announced its new social network, Community. Aimed at providing a peer-to-peer as well as peer-to-expert community for mineral and royalty owners.

Community gives MineralAnswers.com users a way to ask questions that can be answered by other owners on the platform who may have experience, insight or information on the topic. This is the first social network targeting the energy industry, built on top of MineralAnswers.com's extensive energy regulatory information, making it easy to look up and share data to aid a discussion.

"This mineral and royalty owner community is one of the core pillars of the platform we envisioned when starting back in 2019," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of MineralAnswers.com. "The energy industry has been slow to leverage digital platforms, social engagement and basic transparency relative to other industries like travel, entertainment or e-commerce. We're happy to be building a platform where not only do we catch up, but we define the new standard for these areas in mineral ownership, management and transactions in the years ahead."

MineralAnswers.com started as a free service that uses data from the platform to provide members answers to a wide array of energy and mineral rights questions. The community now connects members directly so they can share personal insights for enhanced and tailored responses to their specific queries.

"Building a truly data-driven social platform, which is now a reality for millions of mineral and royalty owners, lays the foundation for many advancements to come as we progress on our mission of becoming the world's leading energy knowledge platform," said Chambers.

MineralAnswers.com sees a world where every major energy decision is made based on informed insights available to everyone. The company is on a mission to be the go-to knowledge platform for all energy information. Founded in 2019, MineralAnswers.com is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.mineralanswers.com .

