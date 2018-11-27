Mineralife Introduces the First Immune Support Supplement Line Formulated with CHD-FA® Fulvic Acid in North America

CHD-FA® has been shown to have significant bacteria, viral and fungal fighting properties, as well as anti-inflammatory and immunostimulant qualities in international clinical research studies. CHD-FA is a licensed, multi-patented form of fulvic acid produced by Fulhold Pharma Ltd in a pure, concentrated form, extracted from natural plant acids and produced in a controlled environment without contaminants such as heavy metals, herbicides and pesticides that may be found in environmentally sourced fulvic acid.

"The widespread benefits of fulvic acid have been well documented. Not only does it enhance nutrient availability and rapidly increase absorption of other vitamins and minerals, but it a powerful catalyst for immune health at a cellular level," stated Neil Butterfield, Mineralife Founder and President. "It's an unsung superhero mineral."

Earlier this year, Mineralife conducted a consumer survey that revealed improving immune system function was one of the top three reasons for customers taking Mineralife products, as well as any other form of the numerous nutritional supplements the average person is taking. This feedback - combined with rising healthcare costs and a growing desire for greater control of our own health - provided the insight for developing a comprehensive immune system support product line.

Mineralife's three patented formulas aim to make immune system support more convenient, effective and simple to understand. Each Mineralife immune product was designed to provide targeted support for how and when it is needed:

1. Booster - strengthens the immune system in times of need or immune stress.

2. Builder - provide continual daily support to build a strong, healthy immune system - ideal for those with compromised immune systems due to age, occupation or other conditions.

3. Recovery - aids in immune support recovery to reduce downtime and regaining vitality.

"Mineralife's new immunity product line incorporates a series of synergistic antioxidants, vitamins and minerals with the power of CHD-FA fulvic acid to create nutritional supplement products that actually work for optimal immune health and wellness," said Neil Butterfield.

About Immune Booster

Mineralife Immune Booster is a comprehensive blend of safe, fast-acting immune stimulants and defenders. A combination of five patented formulas and nutrition supplements, including CHD-FA fulvic acid, vitamin C, selenium, echinacea, zinc, vitamin D3 and maitake mushrooms that rapidly boosts the immune system's natural fighting ability and increases resistance to immune stress.

About Immune Builder

Mineralife Immune Builder is composed of clinically tested ingredients shown to improve immune cell activity, including CHD-FA fulvic acid, vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc copper, and proprietary fruit and vegetable blends, to provide year-round improvements in immune wellness.

About Immune Recovery

Mineralife Immune Recovery is formulated as an active first responder providing clinical strength immune support in the form of five patented ingredient combinations of CHD-FA fulvic acid vitamin C, zinc, selenium, and olive leaf extract that increases natural killer (NK) white blood cell activity.

About Mineralife

Established in 2005, Mineralife Nutraceuticals is an all natural supplier of products geared toward improving health and delivering HOPE by providing high quality, triple tested mineral supplements formulated with patented CHD-FA® Fulvic Acid for optimal bio-absorption. Mineralife offers private labeling, supplement manufacturing and the Mineralife product lines that are available in 36 countries. Mineralife products consist of 22 liquid ionic mineral supplements, an immunity capsule product line and a hemp extract oil line. For more information visit, MyMineralife.com

