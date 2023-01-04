MineralTech Gulf Coast Abrasives, LLC Acquires Specialty Sand Company and American Industrial Minerals (AIM)

HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn McClain and Shawn Barnes (Co-Owners) of MineralTech Gulf Coast Abrasives, LLC recently acquired Specialty Sand Company and American Industrial Minerals (AIM). MineralTech will operate Specialty Sand Company's processing plants and maintain the Specialty Sand Company brand along with MineralTech. This acquisition will enable all companies to expand their products and service base throughout the gulf coast while increasing exposure for future growth and development of both companies and new abrasive products. McClain stated, "There will be some consolidation of manufacturing and services, but we intend to offer the same quality and service that both MineralTech, Specialty Sand Company, and AIM were built on."

The acquisition of Specialty Sand Company was a natural fit due to the companies' shared history. Specialty Sand Company was founded in 1949 by William A. Keckley, and after 73 years of business, the Keckley family decided to retire. McClain and Barnes started their careers in the abrasive industry at Specialty Sand Company, working alongside McClain's father, Robert "Bob" McClain, also Barnes' father-in-law. Each has more than 40 years of experience in abrasive manufacturing and marketing. Together, they founded MineralTech in Crosby, TX, in October of 2011 to better serve customers in the industrial painting industry.

MineralTech is a family-owned and operated business that prides itself on its company culture. Continuous support of dedicated employees and family members has resulted in a loyal customer base, and they've become known for their superior customer service and high-quality abrasive products. In addition to industrial sands, MineralTech offers Emerald Blast® a superior blasting abrasive, BLACKMAX Iron®, roofing granules and backing, frac sand, licensed Blastox® Blender, and much more. The company delivers products 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employs qualified CDL drivers to operate a fleet of over 30 trucks, including pneumatic and flatbeds, equipped with unloaders.

MineralTech's experienced management and sales team collectively has 200+ years of service in the industrial painting industry and is well-known for providing excellent technical support to customers. The acquisition will further increase the years of industrial blasting and coating knowledge MineralTech can share with its customers. Barnes commented, "MineralTech and Specialty Sand Company's customers will continue to receive the highest quality products and service that is second to none in the gulf coast market of the United States."

McClain concluded, "We would like to thank our families for their support and our loyal employees for all the long hours and hard work in helping us grow our company. We have a bunch of awesome customers and friends that have been there for MineralTech, too. Thanks and God Bless you all."

