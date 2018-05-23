Minerco, Inc. Acquires Priwen Systems Inc., a Proven Cryptocurrency Mining & Technology Company

Priwen is well established in both the technology and crypto mining industries. Priwen not only efficiently mines Bitcoin and Litecoin but also designs, manufactures and is well positioned to sell mining equipment for the GPU (Etherium, etc.) market. The acquisition by Minerco allows Priwen to exponentially grow its business in the very short term. Growth is expected to come from the mining (both scope and volume), hardware manufacturing sales as well as related accessories, software development and expert consulting services to miners across the globe. More about Priwen, below.

Gordon Macfie, CEO of Priwen stated, "We are very pleased now to be a part of Minerco and feel this is the best course of action to expand our company and feel we can grow our business exponentially. Not only does Minerco have financial resources, but access to a deep away of contacts with both business and technical knowledge. With the goal of growing our business beyond our foundation of cryptocurrency mining. We expect revenues to grow exponentially over the next six to 18 months and feel the future is very bright. The synergistic expertise with Minerco will complement our core group with both judicious advice and active involvement. This access to a solid network will be critical to take advantage of opportunities in the quick paced blockchain environment."

Scott Vanis CEO for Minerco Stated, "We are very pleased to have acquired Priwen Systems Inc. and welcome Mr. Macfie's team to the family. The closing process took longer than expected, but we are confident and were very diligent in this addition to our company. Priwen is exactly the type of company with the top-notch leadership we have been looking for. Priwen's business is one of the most exciting markets in the world today. Priwen has proven executives in an existing yet young market, and it has tremendous upside potential to quickly increase shareholder value. Our goal now is to help Priwen grow to its potential to create a business model that has tremendous revenues and profits for our shareholders."

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company specializing in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. The current Minerco beverage brand umbrella includes VitaminFIZZ® and The Herbal Collection™. Our entertainment company, Fuse Live Events, supplements our portfolio through the generation, production and promotion of premium quality live entertainment such as concerts, festivals and other live events. Minerco is always seeking new opportunities to expand our portfolio, whether the brands are well established or startups. Our exposure, databases, and access to capital provide opportunities and high-level exposure most brands can only dream about.

www.minercoinc.com

Follow us on social media @MinercoInc.

About Priwen

Priwen Systems Inc. is a Montreal, Canada based company with a background in the technology, telecommunications, engineering and manufacturing industries. Priwen developed a specialty in the area of reliable industrial-grade products.

With the rise of the cryptocurrency market, Priwen's emphasis started to shift to mining as of Q1 2017. The engineering knowledge gained from the original activities of the company became transferable and very useful upon pivoting to the cryptocurrency industry. This knowledge base led to the purchase of miners in Q1 2017 and the mining of Bitcoin and Litecoin. During this proof of concept phase, Priwen was able to prove both financial and engineering viability.

While deriving revenues from crypto mining in the low cost environment of Montreal Canada will remain a core part of the business plan, the preceding skillet has led to a firm which can not only be a service oriented company, but also have a product and IP focus. Priwen is developing into an integrated digital currencies company with the ability to deploy, maintain, enhance and build miners and accessories not only with the objective of growing its own mining farm, but with the goal of an offering that makes the company a core player in the crypto mining landscape.

The Priwen team consists of both solid engineering and operational talent. This will enable solid execution of the business plan. As the industry grows, it will also permit the company to work with any new trend. Crypto mining and Blockchain in general are high-growth markets, but all while remaining focused, Priwen is flexible and uniquely positioned to adjust to new industry trends, some of which the company already envisions and are preparing for today.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minerco-inc-acquires-priwen-systems-inc-a-proven-cryptocurrency-mining--technology-company-300653417.html

SOURCE Minerco, Inc.