MinerEye Appoints Cylance Chief Security and Trust Officer Malcom Harkins to Its Advisory Board

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MinerEye, a provider of AI-powered data governance solutions that continuously identify and track any information asset including "dark" and unstructured data, has appointed cybersecurity industry leader Malcolm Harkins to its advisory board.

Malcom Harkins, Chief Security and Trust Officer at Cylance and former vice president and chief security and privacy officer at Intel Corporation, is appointed to MinerEye’s Advisory Board.

Harkins is the chief security and trust officer (CSTO) at Cylance, the first company to apply artificial intelligence, algorithmic science, and machine learning to cybersecurity to prevent advanced security threats. Previously, Harkins was vice president and chief security and privacy officer (CSPO) at Intel Corporation, where he was responsible for managing the risk, controls, privacy, security, and other compliance activities for all of Intel's information assets, products, and services.

Harkins has received numerous security and IT industry accolades from many organizations including RSA, Computerworld and (ISC)2. He is a Fellow with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a non-partisan think-tank providing guidance on cybersecurity to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and a variety of federal agencies. Harkins received his M.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of California, Davis and a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine.

"Malcolm is one of the best known and widely respected cybersecurity leaders in the U.S. and globally, and we are honored to have him join our advisory board," said Gideon Barak, chairman and co-founder, MinerEye. "His participation on our board is a strong vote of confidence in MinerEye's vision, technology and approach."

"Due to the emergence of GDPR and other compliance measures, organizations need full control and awareness of their data at all times in order to meet regulatory requirements," said Harkins. "MinerEye's application of artificial intelligence and machine learning brings a fresh vision and approach to the complex fields of data governance and data protection, providing organizations a scalable and comprehensive solution for tracking and protecting sensitive data."

About MinerEye

Powered by Interpretive AI™, MinerEye continually tracks data wherever it resides. With MinerEye's unique approach, companies can now discover, organize and track vast information assets by scanning enterprise data repositories at the byte and pixel level. Sensitive data is mapped, tagged and secured according to data protection and compliance regulations including GDPR, HIPPA, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and EU-US Privacy Shield. Employing machine learning and computer vision, MinerEye's flagship product DataTracker™ is helping companies reduce data storage, fast-track and monitor cloud migration, protect previously undetected, undermanaged and unclassified data against security breaches, and continuously audit information to maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.minereye.com, or watch a video on our solution.

