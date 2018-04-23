MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Israel

The topic of the event is, "How AI is changing the landscape for unstructured Data," and Avidan will speak on how NVIDIA's GPU technology accelerates MinerEye's flagship product, Data Tracker™, which tracks and protects extremely large volumes of information assets including dark and unstructured data.

Avidan is one of only four CEOs of leading Israeli technology companies deploying advanced AI and deep learning, invited to present at the event.

"The intersection of our unique approach and access to NVIDIA's cutting edge technologies enable our customers to lower the risk associated with undermanaged data," says Avidan. "We deploy AI fused with machine learning and computer vision to categorize and track data at the byte and pixel level, which is not possible with traditional computing approaches. We are pleased to be invited to NVIDIA's Inception event with other Israeli companies identified by NVIDIA as driving transformation."

"We are happy to host MinerEye at our NVIDIA Inception Connect event in Tel Aviv," says Serge Lemonde, NVIDIA Startups business director for EMEA and India. "NVIDIA's program was created to endorse outstanding companies who are transforming our world. Leveraging NVIDIA's GPU-accelerated and deep learning platforms, these companies are truly changing the data governance landscape with their innovations."

About NVIDIA Inception Program

NVIDIA, the world's leader in artificial intelligence computing hardware and the largest manufacturer of GPU's, designed the Inception Program to "nurture dedicated and exceptional startups who are revolutionizing industries with advances in AI and data science."

Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts. More information on https://www.NVIDIA.com/en-us/deep-learning-ai/startups/

About MinerEye

Powered by Interpretive AITM, MinerEye technology sees and continually tracks data according to form, file and information type wherever it resides. With MinerEye's unique approach, companies can now discover, organize and track vast information assets by scanning enterprise data repositories at the byte and pixel level. Sensitive data is mapped, tagged and secured according to data protection and compliance regulations including GDPR, HIPPA, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and EU-US Privacy Shield. Employing machine learning and computer vision, MinerEye's flagship product, Data Tracker™, is helping companies significantly reduce data storage, fast-track and monitor cloud migration activities, protect previously undetected, unclassified and undermanaged data against security breaches, and continuously audit their information to maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.minereye.com, or watch a video on our solution.

