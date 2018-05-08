MinerEye's Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

MinerEye will demonstrate how AIP can control and secure all information assets - including dark and unstructured data. The collaboration between MinerEye and AIP provides significant AI-enhanced data identification, classification and tracking capabilities that automate file server and Microsoft SharePoint data cloud migration, propagating AIP labels to dark data across a variety of storage platforms and at scale.

"MinerEye has been working with a growing number of Microsoft Azure customers, referred by Microsoft," says CEO and Co-founder Yaniv Avidan. "Our Interpretive AI[TM] empowers Microsoft clients to extract value and lower risk of sizeable dark data assets which helps to significantly cut data migration costs while increasing data compliance, privacy and protection."

Mr. Gagan Gulati, Head of Product Management, Azure Information Protection, Microsoft Corp. said, "The combination of the new Information Protection SDK by Microsoft and MinerEye's DataTracker™ will enable organizations to securely collaborate both internally and with third parties, while consolidating data into the cloud and improving compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR."

Sharing information with trusted parties inside and outside the organization introduces increased risk of sensitive data loss. MinerEye DataTracker™ and AIP help define what is considered sensitive information and detect it no matter where it is created, modified, or shared. Data classification and categorization based on sensitivity level is automated as is the protective action, monitoring, reporting and remediation.

MinerEye AI fuses machine learning and computer vision to scan, label and categorize data in large-scale data repositories extremely fast, including unstructured and dark data, which is not possible with traditional computing solutions.

MinerEye's DataTracker™ also helps companies classify data while deploying hybrid cloud models, designed to simultaneously store and process designated data in the cloud and on-premise, for example, when an application may reside in the cloud, but the customer data is stored locally.

MinerEye anticipates general availability of full AIP integration in July, 2018. For more information, please contact MinerEye at info@minereye.com.

About MinerEye

Powered by Interpretive AI[TM], MinerEye continually tracks data wherever it resides. With MinerEye's unique approach, companies can now discover, organize and track vast information assets by scanning enterprise data repositories at the byte and pixel level. Sensitive data is mapped, tagged and secured according to data protection and compliance regulations including GDPR, HIPPA, PCI-DSS, SOC2, and EU-US Privacy Shield. Employing machine learning and computer vision, MinerEye's flagship product DataTracker™ is helping companies reduce data storage, fast-track and monitor cloud migration, protect previously undetected, undermanaged and unclassified data against security breaches, and continuously audit information to maintain regulatory compliance. For more information, visit http://www.minereye.com, or watch a video on our solution.

Contact:

Andrew Lavin

A. Lavin Communications

516-944-4486

alc@alavin.com

SOURCE MinerEye