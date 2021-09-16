MineRigor.com Hosts a Webinar on Crypto-Mining for Investors Looking to Add to Their Financial Portfolio

Investors looking for passive income with crypto currency

Novice Miners who are looking for supported, warrantied systems

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts who want to learn about mining and how to get started

"With the exponential growth of cryptocurrencies over the last few months, many individuals are looking for new ways to generate passive income," said the founder of Mine Rigor. "Our systems are preconfigured with the latest hardware and are backed by a three-year warranty, and on-site support from our OEM distributor."

Mine Rigor has announced hosting a free webinar about cryptocurrency mining, their turnkey systems and how the get started in crypto mining. This is important for anyone who is looking to learn about cryptocurrency mining or looking for another stream of income. "We are seeing an increased demand for mining systems, which is why we are holding the live webinar to discuss our systems and their capabilities," said the founder of Mine Rigor. "We are big believers in cryptocurrency and want to help the community understand the technology behind it. We want to help educate people on how to get started with mining."

Those interested can register for the webinar here, the webinar is free and will be held on September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Those interested can register to attend our Zoom here: https://bit.ly/3CieaD6

There are only a limited number of seats are available, book your slot now.

