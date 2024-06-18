MINEROS S.A. TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2024

MEDELLIN, Colombia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (MINEROS: CB) ("Mineros" or the "Company") announced today that senior leadership will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT. Mineros S.A. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Andres Restrepo Isaza, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Wancier, Chief Financial Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

Thursday, June 20, 2024: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-msa-2024-06-20-120000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Mineros S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

