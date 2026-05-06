Minerva Bunkering Expands West Africa Presence with New Mauritania Operation

GENEVA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Bunkering has launched a new bunkering service in Mauritania after being awarded a license by the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNHY), marking a further step in the company's expansion into West Africa.

The new operation establishes Minerva's presence across Mauritanian waters and national ports, with activity initially centred on Nouadhibou and Nouakchott. From these locations, the company will supply commercial vessels, as well as offshore oil and gas installations operating in the region.

Tyler Baron, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Bunkering, said:

"Minerva's new operation in Mauritania is consistent with our strategy of increasing the density of the industry's largest physical supply network. Our mission is to lower our clients' total cost of bunkers by leveraging supply chain efficiency and providing unmatched performance on fuel quality and quantity – we are excited to now bring this value proposition to vessels operating in Mauritanian waters."

Mauritania is a growing bunkering market, with an active fishing fleet and increasing offshore oil and gas as well as regional trading activity.

Minerva sources multiple grades of marine fuels across a range of required viscosities from its hub in Las Palmas, enabling the Company to leverage its existing infrastructure to ensure supply chain reliability. Bunkering tankers from Minerva's fleet serving the Mauritania operation include MT Symi, MT Tethys and MT Karpathos.

About Minerva Bunkering

Minerva Bunkering is the industry's largest physical supplier of marine fuels and related solutions, serving ships calling over 150 ports. The company procures product in bulk from diverse sources and delivers to over 750 active customers across all major commercial shipping sectors, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, cruise ships, tankers, and ferries.

Minerva Bunkering is a 100-percent-owned subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group, one of the largest privately-held energy and commodities companies in the world.

SOURCE Minerva Bunkering